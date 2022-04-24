 If Grier and co. can ace the 2023 draft, the Miami Dolphins will be contending for a long time. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Grier and co. can ace the 2023 draft, the Miami Dolphins will be contending for a long time.

DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

As we all know there is a lot of excitement around this season, and deservedly so. The roster is shaping up to be one of the strongest in Miami Dolphins history. Whether that will translate to results on the field is yet to be seen, but one thing is certain…

We have a LOT of capital in that 2023 draft, and with Deebo wanting out of SF, that 1st round draft pick could be trending upwards. If Grier and his men are able to obtain quality defensive talent at the LB position with at least 2 of those picks, then I think we will be contending for a VERY long time in Miami.

Have a great Sunday folks. Check your pulse!
 
Love your enthusiasm.
In life we all have choices and I CHOOSE to be optimistic and positive, like you. It makes life more enjoyable.
 
I think Tua will be great. My only concern is if he gets hurt. I think he’s already proven that he’s a starting caliber qb and could potentially be elite. But if he gets hurt again, then you have to question his durability
 
