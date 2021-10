If I were Tua

I would have asked for a trade. Let Miami get Watson who will destroyed anyway. Why? Because this team doesn't understand offense, doesn't know how to develop players, doesn't know how to protect QB.



I watched every Tua's game since college. I know how good he is. Tua doesn't need more games to prove himself. Same as Waddle. Trade him for Watson? Tua's 2018 BAMA would have beaten Watson's 2017 Clemson, easily!