 If it was easy, everyone would do it right? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If it was easy, everyone would do it right?

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2007
Messages
1,861
Reaction score
492
Location
Los Angeles
I'll say this first, Grier did diddly squat with our treasure trove of picks. Lots of picks that just missed. With all this talk about getting someone in here to right the ship, can we really say that will work? I mean, being a general manager of an NFL team, it almost seems like you have to win the lotto for your picks to work. No one ever really knows how a player will turn out? I mean, the Chargers even had Tua higher then Herbert. So again, getting someone else in here and expect them to get it right is like playing the lotto. You just don't know. No GM will ever EVER be 100% and hit on all picks. There are some idiotic movies however, such as Grier getting Noah with our 1st round pick. Personally, if I was the GM, and given how afflux our line has been over the years, I would have used all my draft capital and draft nothing but lineman. You would think you would be able to get 3 to 4 solid players by drafting all lineman. What do I know, I'm not a GM. But perhaps that's a new way of thinking for the future of drafting. My point being, getting another GM would equate to success, we need to be lucky and win the lotto for players to be great.

Building through the draft? I always thought that to be cliché, You can 100% build through the draft, but picks are not 100% ever. NO ONE ever knows how good a player will be. Its just reality. I would want though a GM who is logical and has common sense. That speaks volumes compared to what we have in Grier.
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
698
Reaction score
753
Age
67
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
No GM in the league would have picked Jackson and Iggy where Grier did. It was inexcusable and tells you he has no clue.
And still without a starting RB this year he passes on Najee Harris and Javonte Williams. He is a clusterf#ck.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,922
Reaction score
12,919
Location
New Jersey
The org is dysfunctional IMO. From Ross on down - it’s never been clear who does what etc. Grier sucks.
 
