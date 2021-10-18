If it was easy, everyone would do it right?

I'll say this first, Grier did diddly squat with our treasure trove of picks. Lots of picks that just missed. With all this talk about getting someone in here to right the ship, can we really say that will work? I mean, being a general manager of an NFL team, it almost seems like you have to win the lotto for your picks to work. No one ever really knows how a player will turn out? I mean, the Chargers even had Tua higher then Herbert. So again, getting someone else in here and expect them to get it right is like playing the lotto. You just don't know. No GM will ever EVER be 100% and hit on all picks. There are some idiotic movies however, such as Grier getting Noah with our 1st round pick. Personally, if I was the GM, and given how afflux our line has been over the years, I would have used all my draft capital and draft nothing but lineman. You would think you would be able to get 3 to 4 solid players by drafting all lineman. What do I know, I'm not a GM. But perhaps that's a new way of thinking for the future of drafting. My point being, getting another GM would equate to success, we need to be lucky and win the lotto for players to be great.



Building through the draft? I always thought that to be cliché, You can 100% build through the draft, but picks are not 100% ever. NO ONE ever knows how good a player will be. Its just reality. I would want though a GM who is logical and has common sense. That speaks volumes compared to what we have in Grier.