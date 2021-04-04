 If Jacksonville traded down... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Jacksonville traded down...

FINOMINAL

If I am Jacksonville I would seriously consider giving up that number one pick for a deal like I have seen thrown around for Watson. Carolina was willing to throw their entire draft for two years I think. Imagine when Andrew Luck was drafted, they could have had third round guy Nick Foles and probably won just as many games and the guy would still be playing. A super bowl MVP. And a truck load of picks. I think Jax would be better off with the help all around and 6’5” Trask and the moustache as backup than Trevor, who may be the next Peyton Manning on a team that is just ok, or Lawrence could be another Ryan Leaf on a team that is just ok. There is that chance. You can’t go wrong with multitudes of solid across the board trying to build a repeat contender. One guy doesn't guarantee anything. Brady went to a pretty solid Tampa Bay. Jacksonville is far from pretty solid, but they could really turn it around very fast with multiple playmakers on both sides of the ball. It has to be tempting to Urban Meyer.
 
andyahs

Meyer's already said it's Lawrence.

Is this even Fin related?
 
Digital

The answer to this thread title is ....

The internet explodes.
 
BennySwella

Never going to happen. A team that has gotten it so wrong for so long, now has a chance to make one of the most obvious picks of all time, for Watson who is currently in a **** storm of uncertainty. It just makes no sense to do so.

Jaguars might trade down on their 2nd round pick.
 
