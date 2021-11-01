 If Jim Harbaugh Calls, Should Ross Pick Up? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Jim Harbaugh Calls, Should Ross Pick Up?

Vaark

Vaark

Being beaten by Michigan State and having never beaten Ohio State, 2-13 against top 10 teams and 0-6 on the road, maybe at this point he's realizing that the grass was not greener in college.

Ross is a major Mich benefactor, has a building named after him and who can forget how embarrassing his trip to SF was trying to recruit Harbaugh with a gainfully employed HC in Sparano (RIP). He's enamored with anything Michigan.

I understand this is a hypothetical, but like most of them, it could happen.

My question is: if he calls, should Ross swoon or hang up?
 
Personally I'd be on in on Harbaugh, but we need to hire a new GM first. I don't think I can remember a time that it has been successful over an extended period of time with those too positions being married by default. I want the new GM to be the guy that makes the football decisions not Ross.
 
Interesting question. I would be intrigued, but didn't he get run out of San Fran??

I may be alone, but I still think Flo still has potential to be a good coach. I think he needs better assistant coaches. I cant think of a reason why we have been progressing the past couple seasons and now we're gawd awful...
 
It's a no for me dawg
- Randy Jackson
 
I mean he went after him in the past while Philbin was still our coach. Youre probably right!
 
Steve Belichick》Jim Harbaugh. Not even close. What a dumb topic.
 
Yep. You can't ram a HC down a GMs throat and expect a good outcome, unless it is an established, sucessful HC that is already in place.
 
