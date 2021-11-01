If Jim Harbaugh Calls, Should Ross Pick Up?

Being beaten by Michigan State and having never beaten Ohio State, 2-13 against top 10 teams and 0-6 on the road, maybe at this point he's realizing that the grass was not greener in college.



Ross is a major Mich benefactor, has a building named after him and who can forget how embarrassing his trip to SF was trying to recruit Harbaugh with a gainfully employed HC in Sparano (RIP). He's enamored with anything Michigan.



I understand this is a hypothetical, but like most of them, it could happen.



My question is: if he calls, should Ross swoon or hang up?