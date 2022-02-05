If McDaniel gets the job

Mach2 said: Are you implying Flores told him not to teach NFL level hand use, footwork, and blocking technique? Click to expand...

I'm implying that based on Flores recent public statements, he is no longer credible.I believe Flores may have been highly involved in overseeing what his coaches were doing and wouldn't hesitate to require actions inconsistent with what was really needed, due to his tyrannical character and clear belief that he is the smartest man in the room.I have no information as to what did or didn't happen, but at this point I'm putting any coaching related failures as directly attributable to him. He selected the coaches we hired and was responsible for their effectiveness as the HC.