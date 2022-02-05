 If McDaniel gets the job | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If McDaniel gets the job

Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
9,586
Reaction score
8,601
I heard a stat the other day that Shanahan and McDaniel have only had one top ten rated Offense ever, that was 2019 and it was ranked 9th. For the "brightest offensive mind in the game", that's not particularly impressive. To answer the question, all will depend on the staff he can bring in, he's not going to coach that line himself, pretty sure about that.
 
Last edited:
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,061
Reaction score
5,468
Ray R said:
I wonder how much of what Jeanpierre did, or didn't do, was at Flores insistence?
Click to expand...
It’s a good question. A lot of different angles here.

It really seemed like the line was completely confused by simple stunts. Like they had no idea how to react. That’s definitely on the coaching. But you’d think that would be a major priority.

Are you wondering if the Flores plan to sabotage the team also involved hiring an incompetent offensive line coach and not worrying whether the line could protect Tua? Hmmm…
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,589
Reaction score
14,987
Potentially, I think we could see some young players actually develop. I still think two starters in free agency, but ultimately some young player either on the team or in the draft will have to step up.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
14,420
Reaction score
27,496
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
ForksPhin said:
It’s a good question. A lot of different angles here.

It really seemed like the line was completely confused by simple stunts. Like they had no idea how to react. That’s definitely on the coaching. But you’d think that would be a major priority.

Are you wondering if the Flores plan to sabotage the team also involved hiring an incompetent offensive line coach and not worrying whether the line could protect Tua? Hmmm…
Click to expand...
Now that I look back, perhaps the jettisoning of any veteran linemen was solely because he didn't want any experienced voices giving their insight and opinions?

If so, that is a true egotist.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
7,438
Reaction score
10,505
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
Mach2 said:
Are you implying Flores told him not to teach NFL level hand use, footwork, and blocking technique?
Click to expand...
I'm implying that based on Flores recent public statements, he is no longer credible.

I believe Flores may have been highly involved in overseeing what his coaches were doing and wouldn't hesitate to require actions inconsistent with what was really needed, due to his tyrannical character and clear belief that he is the smartest man in the room.

I have no information as to what did or didn't happen, but at this point I'm putting any coaching related failures as directly attributable to him. He selected the coaches we hired and was responsible for their effectiveness as the HC.
 
Last edited:
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,061
Reaction score
5,468
Mach2 said:
Now that I look back, perhaps the jettisoning of any veteran linemen was solely because he didn't want any experienced voices giving their insight and opinions?

If so, that is a true egotist.
Click to expand...
He certainly seemed to take that approach, generally. Sure, there were cap implications/savings, but he loved dumping veteran players.

There were a lot of ponderous moves - McKinney, Flowers, Van Noy, etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom