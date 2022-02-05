If McDaniel gets the job

I wonder how much of what Jeanpierre did, or didn't do, was at Flores insistence?We HOPE the line would have better coaching.
It would take someone truly epic to be worse than Jeanpierre, though.
Are you implying Flores told him not to teach NFL level hand use, footwork, and blocking technique?
It's a good question. A lot of different angles here.
Now that I look back, perhaps the jettisoning of any veteran linemen was solely because he didn't want any experienced voices giving their insight and opinions?
It really seemed like the line was completely confused by simple stunts. Like they had no idea how to react. That’s definitely on the coaching. But you’d think that would be a major priority.
Are you wondering if the Flores plan to sabotage the team also involved hiring an incompetent offensive line coach and not worrying whether the line could protect Tua? Hmmm…
I'm implying that based on Flores recent public statements, he is no longer credible.
He certainly seemed to take that approach, generally. Sure, there were cap implications/savings, but he loved dumping veteran players.
If so, that is a true egotist.
The cap implications were minimal with a guy like Flowers. Yes, we were overpaying, but we ended up paying a substantial portion of the contract anyway.