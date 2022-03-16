If Miami can’t sign La’el Collins or Armstead, free agency failed

One day people will learn to stop the whole "If the team doesn't do this or that it's a failure!" attitude... as if there's only one way to success. Same with the draft and free agency. Sure there are paths we might prefer that sound better to us, but in retrospect how many times do we end up saying the team could have done just or well or better going in a direction or with a player we were viewing as a second thought or not even considering at all? For example sure I would prefer Collins or Armstead, but we might look back and say the team would have been better off passing on those two targets and drafting x or y in the draft. Sometimes you can't say if free agency or the draft failed until you actually see how the team plays on the field.