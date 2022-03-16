 If Miami can’t sign La’el Collins or Armstead, free agency failed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Miami can’t sign La’el Collins or Armstead, free agency failed

Agree or Disagree?

  • Agree

  • Disagree

canman1971

I find it comical that people use the internet to flex their "virtual" muscles and at the same time flex their lack of "virtual" muscles. Humans are an interesting creature.
 
PHINSfan

Well....I dont agree with that statement at all..... but of course we're all entitled to our opinion
 
gregorygrant83

Active Roster
One day people will learn to stop the whole "If the team doesn't do this or that it's a failure!" attitude... as if there's only one way to success. Same with the draft and free agency. Sure there are paths we might prefer that sound better to us, but in retrospect how many times do we end up saying the team could have done just or well or better going in a direction or with a player we were viewing as a second thought or not even considering at all? For example sure I would prefer Collins or Armstead, but we might look back and say the team would have been better off passing on those two targets and drafting x or y in the draft. Sometimes you can't say if free agency or the draft failed until you actually see how the team plays on the field.
 
E30M3

chicken GIF
 
Dark Matter

Can't daynit often enough. There are plenty of OTs that would be an upgrade on what we currently have. Not signing the no1 player a available does not constitute failure. Ignoring the position would be failure.
 
