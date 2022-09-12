 If Season Ended Today, Fins Would Have Home Field Throughout Playoffs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Season Ended Today, Fins Would Have Home Field Throughout Playoffs

K

KTOWNFINFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Aug 13, 2005
Messages
7,145
Reaction score
1,604
LOL, the most meaningless stat of the day.

- We would win our division due to better division record than the bills.

- We would end up tied with Pitt and Chargers

- 7th tiebreaker is best points for points against. We have the biggest difference +13

Now if we can just go the rest of the season without losing it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom