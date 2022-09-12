If Season Ended Today, Fins Would Have Home Field Throughout Playoffs

KTOWNFINFAN
LOL, the most meaningless stat of the day.
- We would win our division due to better division record than the bills.
- We would end up tied with Pitt and Chargers
- 7th tiebreaker is best points for points against. We have the biggest difference +13
Now if we can just go the rest of the season without losing it
