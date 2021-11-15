If the 49’rs Lose Tonight

TrinidadDolfan
Then our 1st rounder draft selection (via them) would currently stand at #6
Let;s go Rams!Then our 1st rounder draft selection (via them) would currently stand at #6
I mean, what would be ideal is we win enough and they lose enough that we actually have a better draft pick with theirs than we would with ours.They have a difficult schedule coming up. But they have 3 winnable games also. It would be great to grab some draft position in the first round off of them. Hopefully they don’t win another game. Lol
This is another reason why waiting to March to make a trade was smart. That 49ers pick might be more valuable when it turns out to be in the top 10.I’ll definitely laugh if our pick from them is within a couple picks or better than our the the Eagles. The site has been freaking about about this for over a month. It’s a weak draft anyway from what I’m hearing and we’re probably trading the pick to Houston either way.