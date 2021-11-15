 If the 49’rs Lose Tonight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If the 49’rs Lose Tonight

DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

They have a difficult schedule coming up. But they have 3 winnable games also. It would be great to grab some draft position in the first round off of them. Hopefully they don’t win another game. Lol
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

DOLFAN_51 said:
They have a difficult schedule coming up. But they have 3 winnable games also. It would be great to grab some draft position in the first round off of them. Hopefully they don’t win another game. Lol
I mean, what would be ideal is we win enough and they lose enough that we actually have a better draft pick with theirs than we would with ours.
 
D

DolfanISS

I’ll definitely laugh if our pick from them is within a couple picks or better than our the the Eagles. The site has been freaking about about this for over a month. It’s a weak draft anyway from what I’m hearing and we’re probably trading the pick to Houston either way.
 
D

DolfanISS

The more I think about this why are we wasting any energy on a draft pick we will likely trade to Houston? Do we want the Texans to have a better pick?
 
Z

zucca

DolfanISS said:
I’ll definitely laugh if our pick from them is within a couple picks or better than our the the Eagles. The site has been freaking about about this for over a month. It’s a weak draft anyway from what I’m hearing and we’re probably trading the pick to Houston either way.
This is another reason why waiting to March to make a trade was smart. That 49ers pick might be more valuable when it turns out to be in the top 10.
 
