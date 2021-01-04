If the Bills and Browns Win a Playoff Game....

But but but but but we had a great year and over achieved and blah de blah de freaking blah.
We won nothing but enough games to ruin our own draft position (excluding Houston). Sound familiar?
Win enough games to screw your spot while still not get into the playoffs.
Nothing is guaranteed next season even with the draft capital.
We had a playoff caliber defense (or so we thought), tremendous situational coaching and scheme (so we thought again) and controlled our own destiny but fell on our face in a specific manner that will never be forgotten.
More of the same for loserville.
And those continuing to tell me that we "overachieved" claim they are looking at the big picture.
Well you don't take those 10 wins with you next season - so this season results were worthless!
And the biggest note to end the season?
The Bills are 100% equipped to destroy us for the foreseeable future because they diced up out "elite" man coverage yet again.
Let's recap, we won 10 games which is now completely meaningless.
We learned the Bills own us.
We learned Tua is not guaranteed to be our future.
And we learned that Flo could not prepare the team and get them ready to complete in his biggest game as head coach.
This season brought about far more issues than the "overachieve" crowd will let you believe.
It’s all a matter of perspective my friend. You make valid points. There really is no arguing any of them. HOWEVER, Vegas had us pegged for 6 wins? We won 10. This is season 2 of a complete tear down and rebuild. So...Let’s look at the positives:
While Tua isn’t a prefect QB at this point, he did some things that give one hope. Remember, he’s only 9 games into his career with a horrible supporting cast on offense. Add in 3 new competent NFL receivers, a RB that actually has enough talent to be drafted higher than the 100th overall pick, and you have something there. We could use a new center as well..... Just sayin
The Defense balled most of the season. They got abused by Buffalo yesterday....Sure. But the entire team got abused. A couple key pieces and this defense is going to be elite.
Brian Flores has proven he can coach with the best of them. IMO.... 1 more win would have gotten him COY. So we’re set there. We have a lot of high picks in 21 with a chance to add even more by trading down at 3. And FYI..... Buffalo is about to enter cap hell. They have 42 guys signed and they’re already 3 mil over. They are gonna lose depth for sure.
My outlook is as always....... We’ll see.