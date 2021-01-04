If the Bills and Browns Win a Playoff Game....

The fact the Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000 has nothing to do with the so called infighting on this forum. The real problem is you have a lot of posters who don’t have the slightest clue about football. They think that a rookie QB should come in and immediately become the next Marino while being surrounding by semi-pro talent at WR and RB. As well as an offensive line that provides little pass protection and is below average when it comes to run blocking.



Yet according to these so called QB experts, the fault with the offense is entirely with Tua. So to fix the offense they want to draft another rookie QB with the 3rd pick in the draft and they expect that QB to come in and replace Tua. Thankfully Grier and Flores are smarter than these Madden know it all’s and they will build around Tua and the offense will be much better once they upgrade the WR’s, RB’s and add talent to the offensive line.



The thing I am most thankful for is that the Dolphins actually have people in charge who don’t listen to the these so called experts and they will be smart enough build the team around Tua and the Dolphins will be much better once they provide him with better talent. For all those Fields and Wilson fans who want one of these QB’s to replace Tua. I am sure the teams that draft these 2 QB’s will love to have you as a fan of their team. You might as well find another team to root for if you aren’t happy with Tua as the Dolphins QB. Because Tua will be the starting QB next year and for many years to come, whether you like it or not.