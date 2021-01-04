 If the Bills and Browns Win a Playoff Game.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If the Bills and Browns Win a Playoff Game....

The Dolphins will have the third longest streak in the NFL since winning a playoff game. That might explain why there's so much infighting here! Only the hapless Bengals (6 wild card losses in 7 seasons from 2009 - 2015 and no wins since 1990) and the Lions (9 straight losses and no wins since 1991) would still be worse than us.
 
Proves we're good at something!

The Ross years have really taken a toll...
 
But but but but but we had a great year and over achieved and blah de blah de freaking blah.

We won nothing but enough games to ruin our own draft position (excluding Houston). Sound familiar?

Win enough games to screw your spot while still not get into the playoffs.

Nothing is guaranteed next season even with the draft capital.

We had a playoff caliber defense (or so we thought), tremendous situational coaching and scheme (so we thought again) and controlled our own destiny but fell on our face in a specific manner that will never be forgotten.

More of the same for loserville.

And those continuing to tell me that we "overachieved" claim they are looking at the big picture.

Well you don't take those 10 wins with you next season - so this season results were worthless!

And the biggest note to end the season?

The Bills are 100% equipped to destroy us for the foreseeable future because they diced up out "elite" man coverage yet again.

Let's recap, we won 10 games which is now completely meaningless.

We learned the Bills own us.

We learned Tua is not guaranteed to be our future.

And we learned that Flo could not prepare the team and get them ready to complete in his biggest game as head coach.

This season brought about far more issues than the "overachieve" crowd will let you believe.
 
I don't give two craps about that. What I care about is we finally have coaching in place and the team is trending up.

I still believe in Tua and expect improvements again next year.

Pull up the thread of what record posters thought the team would have at the end of the year.

I am disappointed in the way the season ended but love the direction the team is headed.



I am now posting like @BigNastyFish ;)
 
Yawn
 
Embarrassing performance. Too bad a real QB in Fitzpatrick saved our season in Oakland when Tua was playing too small in our previous "playoff game".

I knew ALL the Flores hype was getting a bit ridiculous, sadly he proved me 100% correct.
 
So time to fire Flores and get who?

Urban Myer?

Some of you wouldn't know good coaching if Don Shula had shaken your hand.
 
There’s nothing more exhilarating than being right about what you post on a fan message forum. Congratulations!!

Biggest lie on a forum like this, “I hope I’m wrong”. Lol nobody hopes they are wrong on here.
 
It’s all a matter of perspective my friend. You make valid points. There really is no arguing any of them. HOWEVER, Vegas had us pegged for 6 wins? We won 10. This is season 2 of a complete tear down and rebuild. So...Let’s look at the positives:

While Tua isn’t a prefect QB at this point, he did some things that give one hope. Remember, he’s only 9 games into his career with a horrible supporting cast on offense. Add in 3 new competent NFL receivers, a RB that actually has enough talent to be drafted higher than the 100th overall pick, and you have something there. We could use a new center as well..... Just sayin

The Defense balled most of the season. They got abused by Buffalo yesterday....Sure. But the entire team got abused. A couple key pieces and this defense is going to be elite.

Brian Flores has proven he can coach with the best of them. IMO.... 1 more win would have gotten him COY. So we’re set there. We have a lot of high picks in 21 with a chance to add even more by trading down at 3. And FYI..... Buffalo is about to enter cap hell. They have 42 guys signed and they’re already 3 mil over. They are gonna lose depth for sure.

My outlook is as always....... We’ll see.
 
And we "had" coaching in place when Adam Gase did a fantastic job his rookie season and ACTUALLY took us to the playoffs with a bunch of back ups.

Look at where Adam is now, nothing is guaranteed in this league, not even the wonderful coach Flo with all of his "success".
 
So you’re in record, Flo sucks?
 
No way, he was just being severely overrated imho. He's middle of the pack.
 
Wrong.

Being a fan is complicated. I spent $150 on a new Tua jersey before the season started so I am quite literally invested in his success.

I don't want him to fail, but I'm pissed off and will speak my mind.
 
The fact the Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000 has nothing to do with the so called infighting on this forum. The real problem is you have a lot of posters who don’t have the slightest clue about football. They think that a rookie QB should come in and immediately become the next Marino while being surrounding by semi-pro talent at WR and RB. As well as an offensive line that provides little pass protection and is below average when it comes to run blocking.

Yet according to these so called QB experts, the fault with the offense is entirely with Tua. So to fix the offense they want to draft another rookie QB with the 3rd pick in the draft and they expect that QB to come in and replace Tua. Thankfully Grier and Flores are smarter than these Madden know it all’s and they will build around Tua and the offense will be much better once they upgrade the WR’s, RB’s and add talent to the offensive line.

The thing I am most thankful for is that the Dolphins actually have people in charge who don’t listen to the these so called experts and they will be smart enough build the team around Tua and the Dolphins will be much better once they provide him with better talent. For all those Fields and Wilson fans who want one of these QB’s to replace Tua. I am sure the teams that draft these 2 QB’s will love to have you as a fan of their team. You might as well find another team to root for if you aren’t happy with Tua as the Dolphins QB. Because Tua will be the starting QB next year and for many years to come, whether you like it or not.
 
Hard to blame one or two people when the entire team... coaches to players failed to perform.

Isn't JUST about Tua. Did you see how Buffalo shredded our defense in the first half?

3rd youngest team. Most of them no playoff experience. They should get better. Get some real playmakers and be contenders next year.

Tua has only been playing since week 7 or 8. Defenses are in mid-season form. Tough assignment. But if you got bite...???

Its not the loss. It's HOW we lost. Being the last game of the year, the most important game, its going to sting a long time. It makes this season feel "So Dolphins". It'll take time to get over so we can appreciate the accomplishments this year.

As for the Bills I hope they win it all. They're a great team and fun to watch. Allen and Diggs seem like good dudes. And If we're going out... go out to the champions.
 
