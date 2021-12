GhostArmOfMarino said: Honestly, New Orleans is the team I'm most worried about.



I can see us getting our defense shredded through gameplan rather than talent. I dont really trust our staff to out coach theirs.



I'm not particularly worried about the Titans or NE, though neither is a gimme. Click to expand...

The coaching scares me also. Last season, our defense played amazing football by being very aggressive. They brought back most of our player's yet decided to change playcalling to be more conservative. It took them 8 games (7 losses before they decided to switch back to what worked last year). For some reason which I am still mad about even though we won the game, they decided to switch back to defensive play calling from our losing streak! WTF?? Thank god they switched back at halftime.