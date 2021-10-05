 If The Chargers Moved to Palm Beach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If The Chargers Moved to Palm Beach?

Would You Convert?

  • Total voters
    18
  • This poll will close: .
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
821
Reaction score
122
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
Is that on the table for them? Or is this just a random thought?

I cant see how anyone would want to leave Los Angeles…. Soo much money there.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,546
Reaction score
3,390
Age
32
Location
New York
I have been an Dolphins fan my entire life. I have also lived in NY, including Buffalo for 6 years, my entire life. I could care less where any other franchise moves to. I’ll still be a (salty) Dolphins fan.
 
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

Mad Dog bites!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 27, 2011
Messages
5,176
Reaction score
5,585
Age
49
Location
Lake Mary, Fl
Who in the hell would do that? If you have been a fan for any amount of time and would change your team bc one moved to town just go ahead and go now.

If your ex moved to town would you leave your wife?
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
233
Reaction score
423
Age
49
Location
Syracuse, NY
No way. I'm a Dolphins fan for life. I hate what Huizenga and Ross have done to this franchise, but I still love the team and always will.
 
B

bflat

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 19, 2010
Messages
192
Reaction score
75
If you can change your allegiance, you were just casual to begin with.
 
SirDrums

SirDrums

I like big drums and I cannot lie.......
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
2,783
Reaction score
74
Age
42
Location
Alabama
4 pro football teams in one state? how many is to many?
 
B

Bridgeburner

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 9, 2011
Messages
440
Reaction score
360
No, the point is to see your team succeed. If you just pick a more successful team then what's the point?
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,243
Reaction score
3,520
Location
Everywhere
Maybe Memories said:
Is that on the table for them? Or is this just a random thought?

I cant see how anyone would want to leave Los Angeles…. Soo much money there.
Click to expand...
Because it's an awful city, lol. But no, they are there for good now because the idiots in SD let them go.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom