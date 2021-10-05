Tross86
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2020
- Messages
- 37
- Reaction score
- 56
- Age
- 35
- Location
- Lighthouse Point, FL
If the Chargers Moved to Palm Beach, would you switch your allegiance?
Stop smoking crack dude, it kills. Your scenario or what if makes zero sense being what the Chargers have been through the last three years and where they are nowIf the Chargers Moved to Palm Beach, would you switch your allegiance?
Because it's an awful city, lol. But no, they are there for good now because the idiots in SD let them go.Is that on the table for them? Or is this just a random thought?
I cant see how anyone would want to leave Los Angeles…. Soo much money there.