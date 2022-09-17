BennySwella
We need better LB's
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2005
- Messages
- 5,388
- Reaction score
- 6,673
- Location
- Miami
If the Cowboys call and offer an olineman for Teddy Bridgewater. Do we take it? Would you personally?
It is a double edged sword. Tua might get injured, but he may get injured because of a bad oline. If it was for a good olineman, I would pull the trigger. Do they have any reasonable players we could get off of them? Doubt they would ever trade Zach Martin in that type of situation.
It is a double edged sword. Tua might get injured, but he may get injured because of a bad oline. If it was for a good olineman, I would pull the trigger. Do they have any reasonable players we could get off of them? Doubt they would ever trade Zach Martin in that type of situation.