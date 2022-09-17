 If the Cowboys call... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If the Cowboys call...

If the Cowboys call and offer an olineman for Teddy Bridgewater. Do we take it? Would you personally?

It is a double edged sword. Tua might get injured, but he may get injured because of a bad oline. If it was for a good olineman, I would pull the trigger. Do they have any reasonable players we could get off of them? Doubt they would ever trade Zach Martin in that type of situation.
 
BennySwella said:
If the Cowboys call and offer an olineman for Teddy Bridgewater. Do we take it? Would you personally?

It is a double edged sword. Tua might get injured, but he may get injured because of a bad oline. If it was for a good olineman, I would pull the trigger. Do they have any reasonable players we could get off of them? Doubt they would ever trade Zach Martin in that type of situation.
Nope, because they aren't going to offer a starting quality Tackle. Trade scenarios have to be realistic.

I mean, one could pose a question, "if the Boys offered a rd1, would you take it?". Obviously you would, but it's moot because it isn't realistic.

Now, if they offered a rd2 pick, I would strongly consider it, but even that depends on how the staff actually sees our QB3.
 
Mach2 said:
Would have done what?

These vague scenarios are too sketchy to assess. Who's the player? What's his contract situation? Injury history? Experience?
Can't help you if you don't understand.
 
BennySwella said:
If the Cowboys call and offer an olineman for Teddy Bridgewater. Do we take it? Would you personally?

It is a double edged sword. Tua might get injured, but he may get injured because of a bad oline. If it was for a good olineman, I would pull the trigger. Do they have any reasonable players we could get off of them? Doubt they would ever trade Zach Martin in that type of situation.
For an above avg OL, you would have to seriously consider it. I just dont think they have one to part with...
 
andyahs said:
Can't help you if you don't understand.
OK, smart guy. Lay out the specific trade they "would have done already".

My response wasn't meant to be antithetical to yours. It was a question about what you thought they would have done, given the opportunity, and to point out, as a general position, that without knowing the specifics, it is impossible to correctly assess whether a perspective deal is a good idea, or a bad one.

Not sure why you were defensive, and found it necessary to hurl the one line insult. Take a chill pill FFS. Just because we have disagreed about some things in the past, there's no reason to carry a grudge........Jeeez
 
Teams are not looking to trade away starting O-line guys......there're only two instances in which teams are willing to part with O-line guys......the guy might be hurt and he makes too much money so they want to dump his salary and most of the time that happens towards the end of the year when teams know they're not making the playoffs......at this point all I'd expect is older vets that might have a year left in their career or an UDFA type of player.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
18,095
Reaction score
42,131
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Danny said:
Teams are not looking to trade away starting O-line guys......there're only two instances in which teams are willing to part with O-line guys......the guy might be hurt and he makes too much money so they want to dump his salary and most of the time that happens towards the end of the year when teams know they're not making the playoffs......at this point all I'd expect is older vets that might have a year left in their career or an UDFA type of player.
Exactly.......
 
