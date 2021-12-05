If the Dolphins didn't start 1-7 Grier likely would have been in the running for NFL Executive of the year

Waddle - Set Dolphin receiving record and looks like a polished vet. We also have an extra 1st round pick in 2023.



Holland is a stud and will be a perennial all pro safety.



Phillips already has 8.5 sacks, a Dolphin rookie record with 4 games to go.



Liam has a way to go but is improving and can get better.



Three potential all pro players with your first three picks. Almost impossible.



Kudos to Grier. I know this isn't the only part of team building but if Miami doesn't crap the bed against Jax, Atl and the Faiders he'd be in the running.



Discuss.