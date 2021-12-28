 If the Dolphins make the playoffs, this is the most likely team we will play. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If the Dolphins make the playoffs, this is the most likely team we will play.

The Bills.

If we win out and the other games go the way we expect them to go, then our first ticket to the playoffs come against the Bills, and you can bet for sure they won't rest their starters for the last game if they already clinched the division knowing that if they win out they can play against the Dolphins.

I ran alot of scenarios and the most likely one is playing the Bills first game in the playoffs. Unless the Bengals beat the Chiefs or the Bills lose one of the next 2 games, we'd play Tenn. Would be amazing if we were 1-0 against the Bills only in the playoffs. lol


1640710333961.png
 
