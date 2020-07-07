If there is no NCAAF and there is NFL this year what happens to the '21 draft?

So currently NFL rules are that college players have X amount of years of eligibility. They need to use that up before they are permitted to enter the draft. So as an example, Trevor Lawrence doesn't play this year, and is still a junior football wise meaning he's not eligible for the draft what happens?

Rules for the draft are in here.

operations.nfl.com

The rules of the NFL Draft | NFL Football Operations

Which team will go first? How long does each team have to make its pick? Who is eligible to be drafted? The NFL has specific rules for each part of the draft process.
operations.nfl.com
 
