If this team goes on a midseason run...

....don't be fooled. A team is what it is when it is playing in games that matter. Flores played with house money and got overrated for wins in 2019 after going 1/2 the season winless. End of 2020 played like garbage versus the Raiders and got bailed by a QB who Flores had benched making an inexplicable play. Absolutely obliterated by the Bills in a win and we're in situation. 1-4 start in a season that's year three in a rebuild where we should have a reasonable expectation of being ready to compete. It doesn't matter how many games you win when you're not making the playoffs. It matters whether or not you can win the games it actually matters to win.



The inordinate amount of praise Flores got for winning games that didn't matter and doing facing bottom caliber QB's for half a season and a bit of luck to 2 wins and an epic failure in a playoff-clinching game is ridiculous. Don't be fooled again. While I'm not certain that this team will beat Jacksonville or Houston, it means nothing if they do.