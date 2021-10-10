 If this team goes on a midseason run... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If this team goes on a midseason run...

....don't be fooled. A team is what it is when it is playing in games that matter. Flores played with house money and got overrated for wins in 2019 after going 1/2 the season winless. End of 2020 played like garbage versus the Raiders and got bailed by a QB who Flores had benched making an inexplicable play. Absolutely obliterated by the Bills in a win and we're in situation. 1-4 start in a season that's year three in a rebuild where we should have a reasonable expectation of being ready to compete. It doesn't matter how many games you win when you're not making the playoffs. It matters whether or not you can win the games it actually matters to win.

The inordinate amount of praise Flores got for winning games that didn't matter and doing facing bottom caliber QB's for half a season and a bit of luck to 2 wins and an epic failure in a playoff-clinching game is ridiculous. Don't be fooled again. While I'm not certain that this team will beat Jacksonville or Houston, it means nothing if they do.
 
Sirspud said:
....don't be fooled. A team is what it is when it is playing in games that matter. Flores played with house money and got overrated for wins in 2019 after going 1/2 the season winless. End of 2020 played like garbage versus the Raiders and got bailed by a QB who Flores had benched making an inexplicable play. Absolutely obliterated by the Bills in a win and we're in situation. 1-4 start in a season that's year three in a rebuild where we should have a reasonable expectation of being ready to compete. It doesn't matter how many games you win when you're not making the playoffs. It matters whether or not you can win the games it actually matters to win.

The inordinate amount of praise Flores got for winning games that didn't matter and doing facing bottom caliber QB's for half a season and a bit of luck to 2 wins and an epic failure in a playoff-clinching game is ridiculous. Don't be fooled again. While I'm not certain that this team will beat Jacksonville or Houston, it means nothing if they do.
Click to expand...
Most people should have known as of the last game of the season in 2020. It seems everyone is catching on now. However, you're right, many would be fooled by a few more meaningless wins in yet another non-playoff year. The whole AFC East has a cupcake schedule this year as well. Not making the playoffs should be a kiss of death for Flores/Grier.
 
This team ain’t going on a mid season run. They may pick up a few more wins, but they’re not beating a good team. And they could easily lose a supposed gimme game to the likes of the Falcons or Texans.
 
Sirspud said:
....don't be fooled. A team is what it is when it is playing in games that matter. Flores played with house money and got overrated for wins in 2019 after going 1/2 the season winless. End of 2020 played like garbage versus the Raiders and got bailed by a QB who Flores had benched making an inexplicable play. Absolutely obliterated by the Bills in a win and we're in situation. 1-4 start in a season that's year three in a rebuild where we should have a reasonable expectation of being ready to compete. It doesn't matter how many games you win when you're not making the playoffs. It matters whether or not you can win the games it actually matters to win.

The inordinate amount of praise Flores got for winning games that didn't matter and doing facing bottom caliber QB's for half a season and a bit of luck to 2 wins and an epic failure in a playoff-clinching game is ridiculous. Don't be fooled again. While I'm not certain that this team will beat Jacksonville or Houston, it means nothing if they do.
Click to expand...
Right, so might as well as lose them right? Your post makes zero sense. To make the playoffs and go on a midseason run they need those two games. So yeah, they’d mean something
 

Adam Strange said:
This team ain’t going on a mid season run. They may pick up a few more wins, but they’re not beating a good team. And they could easily lose a supposed gimme game to the likes of the Falcons or Texans.
Click to expand...
You'll find that Flores' resume includes very few beatings of good teams and yet heading into this year pretty much everybody (media, experts, fans) except for a few skeptical fans were willing to build this guy a statue.
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
I think the only way we lose to Jacksonville is if the coaching staff looks at the Jags' absolutely putrid, league worst pass D and says 'alright, Tua's first game back, let's play this one close to the vest.'

And I wouldn't put it past them.
Click to expand...
They better play the rest of the season like there is nothing to lose but I also don’t trust them.
They need to get a clear evaluation on Tua, regardless of regime
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
I think the only way we lose to Jacksonville is if the coaching staff looks at the Jags' absolutely putrid, league worst pass D and says 'alright, Tua's first game back, let's play this one close to the vest.'

And I wouldn't put it past them.
Click to expand...
I think it entirely possible that we lose the Jacksonville game by Trevor Lawrence finding a way to make plays downfield, while not making more than one or two mistakes, and our offense going back to being putrid.

Worth noting that this team had ten points on their first drive of a half, 7 in all the others today. This offensive staff still seems pretty inept and ability for three (two OC's and the actual playcaller) to put together a good sequence of plays when they've had 15 minutes or a week together to figure it out, it's a lot different than having someone who can just dial up something that will work versus the opponent a few times every drive.
 
Sirspud said:
You'll find that Flores' resume includes very few beatings of good teams and yet heading into this year pretty much everybody (media, experts, fans) except for a few skeptical fans were willing to build this guy a statue.
Click to expand...
No different than the last several coaches (ok, not Philbin). The fan base is so thirsty that merely coming close to a wildcard berth and the guy will be crowned the next Shula.
 
If anyone's going to evaluate Tua it's going to have to be someone besides who we have in charge of the program right now
 
Sirspud said:
I think it entirely possible that we lose the Jacksonville game by Trevor Lawrence finding a way to make plays downfield, while not making more than one or two mistakes, and our offense going back to being putrid.

Worth noting that this team had ten points on their first drive of a half, 7 in all the others today. This offensive staff still seems pretty inept and ability for three (two OC's and the actual playcaller) to put together a good sequence of plays when they've had 15 minutes or a week together to figure it out, it's a lot different than having someone who can just dial up something that will work versus the opponent a few times every drive.
Click to expand...

Jacksonville has lost 20 straight and has one of the worst pass defenses in NFL history. Miami absolutely should win this game.
 
Adam Strange said:
No different than the last several coaches (ok, not Philbin). The fan base is so thirsty that merely coming close to a wildcard berth and the guy will be crowned the next Shula.
Click to expand...
I'm not gonna feel that foolish for at least being impressed if a guy comes in and makes the playoffs their first season. After all we've only had two berths since 2001. But Sparano couldn't win with Henne and Gase began his destruction of the team in his own narcissistic image when he unretired Jay Cutler as his uncontested starter.
 
No doubt, though, that if they beat these doormat teams they’ll be proclaimed a great team, until they play a good team and then get schooled again.
 
