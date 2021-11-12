If we are going to rightfully destroy Grier for 2020's draft.. We have to give him credit for 2021..

His 2021 draft may have delivered some good players but the culmination of these moves haven't delivered a good football team, and that is the goal.



Another draft that brought in players but didn't bring in obvious improvements like running back, left us with a 32nd ranked line and a still shaky receiving corps...it's still an issue.



Grier's job isn't to hit on a draft pick every now and then, his job is for the culmination of his moves to make a winning football team. Holland looks like a good pick, Phillips looks just decent, but even if we could say these are good players, would we be a better football team overall if we had that section of the draft differently?