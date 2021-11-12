If we are going to rightfully destroy Grier for 2020's draft.. We have to give him credit for 2021..

Bumrush
Man, Holland is a stud. Should be in the running for DROY.
Philips is looking legit and will only get better.
Waddle is exceeding expectations given the overall incompetence of the offense and OL.
2020 draft may go down as one of the worst in Dolphins history but 2021 may make up for it.
Hitting .500 in the draft with you're first three picks is still a win long term.
