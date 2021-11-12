 If we are going to rightfully destroy Grier for 2020's draft.. We have to give him credit for 2021.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we are going to rightfully destroy Grier for 2020's draft.. We have to give him credit for 2021..

Bumrush

Bumrush

Man, Holland is a stud. Should be in the running for DROY.

Philips is looking legit and will only get better.

Waddle is exceeding expectations given the overall incompetence of the offense and OL.

2020 draft may go down as one of the worst in Dolphins history but 2021 may make up for it.

Hitting .500 in the draft with you're first three picks is still a win long term.
 
Sirspud

His 2021 draft may have delivered some good players but the culmination of these moves haven't delivered a good football team, and that is the goal.

Another draft that brought in players but didn't bring in obvious improvements like running back, left us with a 32nd ranked line and a still shaky receiving corps...it's still an issue.

Grier's job isn't to hit on a draft pick every now and then, his job is for the culmination of his moves to make a winning football team. Holland looks like a good pick, Phillips looks just decent, but even if we could say these are good players, would we be a better football team overall if we had that section of the draft differently?
 
royalshank

royalshank

Bumrush said:
Man, Holland is a stud. Should be in the running for DROY.

Philips is looking legit and will only get better.

Waddle is exceeding expectations given the overall incompetence of the offense and OL.

2020 draft may go down as one of the worst in Dolphins history but 2021 may make up for it.

Hitting .500 in the draft with you're first three picks is still a win long term.
Grier still sucks. He’s run our draft since 2016 right?
 
circumstances

circumstances

Dolfan Dave said:
It's pretty early to write off 2020 draft. I understand Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene are disappointments today but they were both project high risk high reward players. Hunt jury is still out, Davis and Jones are solid guys.
tua will be the story of the 2020 draft.

as of now, i am still a fan of the 2020 draft.
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Grier certainly has his faults and mistakes, but he’s definitely done some good/great things as well and tonight showed that.
 
Sirspud

Dolfan Dave said:
It's pretty early to write off 2020 draft. I understand Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene are disappointments today but they were both project high risk high reward players. Hunt jury is still out, Davis and Jones are solid guys.
It has to be mentioned thought that even guys like Davis were drafted before their projections and that's been a major, major Grier issue - he collected a massive amount of picks but then used them on overdrafts or has had valuable falling players that fit a need drafted the pick before Miami's so he got outmaneuvered.
 
brumdog44

Too early to tell much about the 2021 draft. Some things in 2020 it's still too early.

BTW, we did spend the 81st pick on Hunter Long in 2021.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Bumrush said:
Man, Holland is a stud. Should be in the running for DROY.

Philips is looking legit and will only get better.

Waddle is exceeding expectations given the overall incompetence of the offense and OL.

2020 draft may go down as one of the worst in Dolphins history but 2021 may make up for it.

Hitting .500 in the draft with you're first three picks is still a win long term.
Yes. That is accurate. This years draft is turning out very well. However the challenge is really that he’s so abysmal at FA and we have the most cap room so we’ll be big players.
 
