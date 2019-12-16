If we don't draft any WR's in round 1or 2 here may be why

I enjoy looking over all of the draft predictions and hopes here in the forums. One thing I wanted to address based on what I've seen from our team this season is why I don't suspect we select any WR's early this draft.
One of our absolute areas demanding improvement is our running game, and one way to improve it is to go with more two TE formations, which I think we will see a whole bunch next season. I think we will continue to develop TE Gesicki and expect that he will take on many of those slot type routes that we have traditionally given to guys like Landry, Bess, and this year to Gesicki and Hurns. While Gesicki is nothing special in terms of run blocking he is certainly a better blocker than our smallish / thin WR core (Grant, Hurns, Wilson, etc). Gesicki has come along nicely in Flores system and next year could be his breakout year. Given our needs on OL and RB I'll be surprised if we draft a WR in Round 1-2 given WR's Parker and Williams give us a pretty good 1-2 punch next year and really make drafting an outside player at WR unnecessary. I'd guess if we do grab a WR it's to play the slot and not much else.
 
Speaking of 2 TEs Clive Wilfork had a lot of balls come his way which he dropped.
Something that hasn't been said enough is that with Gesickes emergences he's actually starting to gardner double coverage now.

It's a hell of a thing to see. It also tells me if we can get a competent blocker/catcher TE to go along with everything else then there are plays to be made everywhere.
 
There are a couple of interesting tight ends in this draft. The New England system always relies heavily on the tight ends. The team could use another good one to pair with Gesicki.

Hard to imagine that being a high pick this year, though.
The Killer Hernandez days with Gronk were absolutely nuts!
 
There are a couple of interesting tight ends in this draft. The New England system always relies heavily on the tight ends. The team could use another good one to pair with Gesicki.

Hard to imagine that being a high pick this year, though.
True, but we might find a competant guy in FA, at a reasonable price.
 
Speaking of 2 TEs Clive Wilfork had a lot of balls come his way which he dropped.
Something that hasn't been said enough is that with Gesickes emergences he's actually starting to gardner double coverage now.

It's a hell of a thing to see. It also tells me if we can get a competent blocker/catcher TE to go along with everything else then there are plays to be made everywhere.
Patriots... Gronk and the murderer.
 
Speaking of 2 TEs Clive Wilfork had a lot of balls come his way which he dropped.
Something that hasn't been said enough is that with Gesickes emergences he's actually starting to gardner double coverage now.

It's a hell of a thing to see. It also tells me if we can get a competent blocker/catcher TE to go along with everything else then there are plays to be made everywhere.
I see he had 4 targets and 2 receptions. Of the 2 incompletions how many were drops?
 
If we go WR before round 3, Ill go berserk. There's absolutely no reason for us to try to load back up, weve got p williams, devante, ford, hurns, grant for sure next year (i think wilson gets cut). Maybe draft some slot wr in the 3rd round and some depth in late rounds or udfa, but why would we spend one of our first five picks on someone ridiculous when WR is just not valued in the draft. Hell, I honestly believe Parkers resurgence is due to preston williams showing him up in the first 6 weeks. Preston made the squad as wr1 after the first preseason game.

I'm fine with TE depth with our 2nd 2nd rd, but no wr or rb before round 3. Too much bust potential and not nearly enough value (several starting RBs are UDFAs like Phillip Lindsay, Chris Carson...Laird too lol)
 
With the entire WR unit on Miami, signed for the foreseeable future, I'm pretty sure drafting a WR is lowest on the pecking order. Although that could change if Wilson and/or Grant are traded released. At TE, Miami could use a more reciever friendly player, in comparison to Smythe. Perhaps a TE good at both blocking and receiving? As for the potential of adding another WR. In the mid to late rounds, Denzel Mims from Baylor is a favorite of mine. Kids makes plays and is in the lineage of what Flores likes, Mims is long and lean and has a great catch radius.
 
One of these years I’d still like to get that big Gronk type of tight end with a nasty streak. That dude along with Mike G with our current receivers would be great
 
