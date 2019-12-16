If we don't draft any WR's in round 1or 2 here may be why

I enjoy looking over all of the draft predictions and hopes here in the forums. One thing I wanted to address based on what I've seen from our team this season is why I don't suspect we select any WR's early this draft.

One of our absolute areas demanding improvement is our running game, and one way to improve it is to go with more two TE formations, which I think we will see a whole bunch next season. I think we will continue to develop TE Gesicki and expect that he will take on many of those slot type routes that we have traditionally given to guys like Landry, Bess, and this year to Gesicki and Hurns. While Gesicki is nothing special in terms of run blocking he is certainly a better blocker than our smallish / thin WR core (Grant, Hurns, Wilson, etc). Gesicki has come along nicely in Flores system and next year could be his breakout year. Given our needs on OL and RB I'll be surprised if we draft a WR in Round 1-2 given WR's Parker and Williams give us a pretty good 1-2 punch next year and really make drafting an outside player at WR unnecessary. I'd guess if we do grab a WR it's to play the slot and not much else.