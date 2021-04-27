 If we don't land Chase or Pitts? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we don't land Chase or Pitts?

Will any of you guys be upset with the trade and not being at the 3rd pick anymore? Or will you be happy with waddle or smith?
 
I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
as i recently said in another thread, if Pitts and Chase are both gone at #6, that means 2 of the top 5 QBs are still there.

another big trade may be incoming, and we likely still get Waddle or Smith (or whoever is still there at #6) a few spots lower.

Grier really set us up for a possible two-way-go.
 
1

1972forever

Sewell at six and try to trade the 18 and 36 picks to move up and draft Waddle or Smith.
 
that would be nice to get some extra assets for rounds 2 and three. I have several players I like.
 
Bahamian Redneck
Not upset because didn't want to over draft a TE or receiver.

Smith or Waddle come on down
 
If there are only 2 QB's taken by pick 4... we could be trading down again ...

nobody knows, of course, but keep in mind the covid restrictions makes EVERYTHING different ... smart teams certainly don't want to miss out on a star player but teams may have an eye on next years draft ... less restrictions for scouting...players actually playing ...

I won't be upset ... there are more than one or two that can help us immediately and neither will put our team where it needs to be by themselves ... I trust the direction I've seen so far from this staff.

The thread title has been answered a ton of times in a ton of other threads ... plenty of peeps will go ape $hit
 
This!

We are still getting our playmaker but if Pitts/Chase are gone we're getting a little more draft capitol with our playmaker...
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

What if Chicago offers Miami a package better than SF did? I don't expect that, but let's say three #1's and two #2's. At #18 Miami could get E. Moore or Bateman. Not Smith or Waddle, but definitely not bad. At #20, the team could go in a lot of different directions.

The Dolphins would have two #1 picks in 2022 and three #1 picks in 2023. Not to mention and extra 2nd rounder this year in a deep draft.
 
It's really hard not to like multiple years of 2 or more 1st round picks. If we can just win a game or two more each year and still accumulate this kind of draft capitol we're going to be on top for a long time...
 
Hey, I have my favorites and they rarely draft those guys. Usually my projections are better than the people the Dolphins draft, so disappointment in the Dolphins drafts and I are old friends. I'll do what I always do, root for the guys we draft and hope they turn out better than I projected them to be. I'll celebrate their successes and admit when I was wrong, and I'll also let people know where I stood and stand.

But at the end of the day, I'm a Miami Dolphins fan, and what I want is for us to win, not be the worst citizens so that I'm revolted watching us, and hopefully win with some style and pleasing plays. Like golf, I'll savor the good moments and try to let the missed opportunities not concern me. Celebrate our successes and keep hope for the future. As long as we can do that with friends who also support us as we commiserate our situation ... it'll all be fun. Thank heaven for finheaven.

:cheers:
 
I like the idea of this but would we have to give up 36 and not 50?

Think if we gave up 50 we could still possibly get J.Williams at 36?

Now that I would be happy with Sewell, Waddle & Williams :)

Think 18 & 50 is equal to 10
 
