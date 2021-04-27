If we don't land Chase or Pitts?

Hey, I have my favorites and they rarely draft those guys. Usually my projections are better than the people the Dolphins draft, so disappointment in the Dolphins drafts and I are old friends. I'll do what I always do, root for the guys we draft and hope they turn out better than I projected them to be. I'll celebrate their successes and admit when I was wrong, and I'll also let people know where I stood and stand.But at the end of the day, I'm a Miami Dolphins fan, and what I want is for us to win, not be the worst citizens so that I'm revolted watching us, and hopefully win with some style and pleasing plays. Like golf, I'll savor the good moments and try to let the missed opportunities not concern me. Celebrate our successes and keep hope for the future. As long as we can do that with friends who also support us as we commiserate our situation ... it'll all be fun. Thank heaven for finheaven.