If we don't land Chase or Pitts?

as i recently said in another thread, if Pitts and Chase are both gone at #6, that means 2 of the top 5 QBs are still there.Will any of you guys be upset with the trade and not being at the 3rd pick anymore? Or will you be happy with waddle or smith?
that would be nice to get some extra assets for rounds 2 and three. I have several players I like.as i recently said in another thread, if Pitts and Chase are both gone at #6, that means 2 of the top 5 QBs are still there.
another big trade may be incoming, and we likely still get Waddle or Smith (or whoever is still there at #6) a few spots lower.
Grier really set us up for a possible two-way-go.
Not upset because didn't want to over draft a TE or receiver.Will any of you guys be upset with the trade and not being at the 3rd pick anymore? Or will you be happy with waddle or smith?
This!as i recently said in another thread, if Pitts and Chase are both gone at #6, that means 2 of the top 5 QBs are still there.
another big trade may be incoming, and we likely still get Waddle or Smith (or whoever is still there at #6) a few spots lower.
Grier really set us up for a possible two-way-go.
It's really hard not to like multiple years of 2 or more 1st round picks. If we can just win a game or two more each year and still accumulate this kind of draft capitol we're going to be on top for a long time...What if Chicago offers Miami a package better than SF did? I don't expect that, but let's say three #1's and two #2's. At #18 Miami could get E. Moore or Bateman. Not Smith or Waddle, but definitely not bad. At #20, the team could go in a lot of different directions.
The Dolphins would have two #1 picks in 2022 and three #1 picks in 2023. Not to mention and extra 2nd rounder this year in a deep draft.
It was just posted in another thread nothing is coming out of Dolphin camp so again speculation is fun this time of year.
I like the idea of this but would we have to give up 36 and not 50?Sewell at six and try to trade the 18 and 36 picks to move up and draft Waddle or Smith.