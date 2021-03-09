If we go after any 1st tier free agents, it will likely be a linebacker.

Looking at some of the “projected to be” free agents, there’s more quality linebackers available than I’ve seen in quite some time.



Reports on Denzel perryman, he will test free agency. There’s been a lot of talks about Reddick here. Matt Judon will be on the market. Can Tampa keep Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett?



A very strong argument can be made for a Center. Would love Linsley but how many upper tier Centers are likely to be available?



Grier is going to continue to build the right way, no chance we get into a bidding war over Linsley. Especially given there’s some quality centers to be had in this years draft with Humphreys, Dickerson, Hill, and Meyers.



I would be ecstatic if we end up landing any of those linebackers plus a Curtis Samuel. We have $36 million in cap space, and that would be money well spent.