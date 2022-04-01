If we had beaten the Titans, do we have this off-season?

That loss to the Titans was so disappointing. No question. Especially with how bad Tua looked in bad weather. But, in hindsight, it was the catalyst to the crazy off-season we’re seeing now. I suppose any of the losses on the 1-7 losing streak would have ultimately made a difference, but that was the loss that ended the playoff chances.



With that in mind, how different does the team look now if they win that game? Is Flo still there? If yes, does he still go after Armstead or aggressively get a replacement for Tua? Personally…I think that loss was a blessing because I love what I’m seeing this off-season but I’m curious if that one possible win would have changed everything.