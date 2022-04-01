 If we had beaten the Titans, do we have this off-season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we had beaten the Titans, do we have this off-season?

K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,135
Reaction score
865
Age
47
Location
Colorado
That loss to the Titans was so disappointing. No question. Especially with how bad Tua looked in bad weather. But, in hindsight, it was the catalyst to the crazy off-season we’re seeing now. I suppose any of the losses on the 1-7 losing streak would have ultimately made a difference, but that was the loss that ended the playoff chances.

With that in mind, how different does the team look now if they win that game? Is Flo still there? If yes, does he still go after Armstead or aggressively get a replacement for Tua? Personally…I think that loss was a blessing because I love what I’m seeing this off-season but I’m curious if that one possible win would have changed everything.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,110
Reaction score
16,435
Well, Miami most likely would have faced Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs. More than likely the Bills win, but if the Dolphins did I can't see anyway Flores would have been fired.

The fact that a lot of AFC teams have been so aggressive in the offseason also played a big part in what Miami has done.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
21,461
Reaction score
22,767
I really believe if we made playoffs in any of Flo's season here then he'd still the coach.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,939
Reaction score
40,939
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
I think we would have had to go to the AFC championship game for Flores to not have been fired. If we beat the Titans and lose in the wild card I think Flores is still fired and the off season remains the same.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,958
Reaction score
2,132
ANUFan said:
I really believe if we made playoffs in any of Flo's season here then he'd still the coach.
Click to expand...
I don't think so because of how toxic it had gotten with him as the head coach.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,391
Reaction score
20,961
Age
69
Location
Miami
The Dolphins would have this off season even if they had won the Titans game. It was reported that Ross had decided early in the season that he was going to fire Flores because of communication issues he had with Grier and others in the organization.

Winning the Super Bowl might have been the only way Flores could have possibly retained his job and that likely wasn’t going to happen even with a victory over the Titans.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
44,867
Reaction score
81,344
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I like what we've done this off season so why bother thinking about the what ifs? I'm glad Flores is gone.....really like our new HC and I like the players we have gotten in free agency and trade. Not going to spoil that now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom