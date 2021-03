I agree with the thoughts we need a running back in this draft. Can you imagine adding Harris and Pitts in our offense? Two big pass catching tight ends to be teamed up with our WR and an RPO back like Harris!! The question is, how many tight ends does a team usually keep because we need to keep Smythe for his blocking and catching abilities. Where does that leave Shaheen and Myrarick? I only see one of these two sticking and must be Special Teams contributors. Thoughts?