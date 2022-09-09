 If we win the coin toss, what does McDaniel elect? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we win the coin toss, what does McDaniel elect?

Coin toos win decision?

  • Kick

  • Receive

What the hell. We've got two more days to go. Personally, I'd like Miami to always defer. I like having the ball to start the third.

I think he takes the ball and calls for a deep shot within the first three plays.
 
cuban_refugee said:
Always kick the ball when you are at home. If you take it first, then the away team gets it when half the stands are still empty therefore no noise that can disrupt their offense.
You mean after the half? As in people will still be standing in lines for beer and snacks? Does Hard Rock not have online ordering yet?
 
I always like having the ball in the 2nd half unless the offense is a proven juggernaut.
 
Typically, I'd say defer. This time I voted to Receive.

If Miami can score often and early; It makes things easier for the D to tee off on Macaroni Jones.
 
