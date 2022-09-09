If we win the coin toss, what does McDaniel elect?

C l u t c H 385
Super Donator
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2010
- Messages
- 1,668
- Reaction score
- 2,163
Not what you would do, what does McDaniel choose?
100% ^^^Always kick the ball when you are at home. If you take it first, then the away team gets it when half the stands are still empty therefore no noise that can disrupt their offense.
You mean after the half? As in people will still be standing in lines for beer and snacks? Does Hard Rock not have online ordering yet?Always kick the ball when you are at home. If you take it first, then the away team gets it when half the stands are still empty therefore no noise that can disrupt their offense.