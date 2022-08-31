 If you could bring back one of the players we cut this week, who would it be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you could bring back one of the players we cut this week, who would it be?

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
51,409
Reaction score
105,927
Location
Kissimmee,FL
This year was very hard making those last few cuts. The roster is better than it has been. I keeping going over the players that got cut and there are several players I really liked there.

Stille
Sanders
Cracdraft
Gustin

just to name a few.....if I could bring one back it'd be Cracraft

Who would you want to bring back??
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
4,835
Reaction score
8,324
Age
30
Location
Florida
Probably Sanders or Bowden. I'm not 100% which position group I'd cut from for them though, because I think Sherfield is a ST pick I wouldn't just flat out cut him for them.
 
P

Pacer

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 29, 2022
Messages
202
Reaction score
400
Age
47
Location
Miami
McKinley and Stille feel like the guys I most wanted to see make the team but can't really fault the decisions that were made. Really hopeful that both can be retained on the PS.
 
hoops

hoops

Tua time!
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
69,794
Reaction score
24,925
Location
richmond va
I would have said deisch but now that I found out he’s 25 I’m looking at 27 before Id get what I need if at all. And that matters 25 I should see more play strength.

I might say doaks but I do think both land on our p squad and I think that kinda tbing weighs into who Miami keeps and cuts

Cameron Goode might be a player in a couple years. Not sure he has much pass rush arsenal and that frame looks more geared to edge to me
 
hoops

hoops

Tua time!
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
69,794
Reaction score
24,925
Location
richmond va
Honestly I expected more from sanders coming off the camp reports. I was a little disappointed with that. I saw one trick pony. Needs more time

I’m glad we kept 5 WRs and I think we kept the right 5.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
51,409
Reaction score
105,927
Location
Kissimmee,FL
btw, I'm not upset at any of the cuts we made. I get it, you can’t keep everybody. Just a few players I like but there's a good chances they all clear waivers and are brought back
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
17,943
Reaction score
35,363
Location
Bahamas
Danny said:
btw, I'm not upset at any of the cuts we made. I get it, you can’t keep everybody. Just a few players I like but there's a good chances they all clear waivers and are brought back
Click to expand...
Agree with all of yours.

Stille
Sanders
Cracdraft
Gustin
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
51,409
Reaction score
105,927
Location
Kissimmee,FL
hoops said:
I would have said deisch but now that I found out he’s 25 I’m looking at 27 before Id get what I need if at all. And that matters 25 I should see more play strength.

I might say doaks but I do think both land on our p squad and I think that kinda tbing weighs into who Miami keeps and cuts

Cameron Goode might be a player in a couple years. Not sure he has much pass rush arsenal and that frame looks more geared to edge to me
Click to expand...
That's a good point about cutting players they felt would clear waivers vs players they would lose to other teams. They mentioned Conner as a player they felt they'd lose if they had cut him.
 
hoops

hoops

Tua time!
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
69,794
Reaction score
24,925
Location
richmond va
You will get just about all of em back. Everyone always tbinks teams want miamis scraps.

They don’t 😂
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
17,943
Reaction score
35,363
Location
Bahamas
Danny said:
That's a good point about cutting players they felt would clear waivers vs players they would lose to other teams. They mentioned Conner as a player they felt they'd lose if they had cut him.
Click to expand...
I believe McDaniel and Grier were very calculated in that approach. We will see if it pays off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom