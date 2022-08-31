If you could bring back one of the players we cut this week, who would it be?

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 51,409
- Reaction score
- 105,927
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
This year was very hard making those last few cuts. The roster is better than it has been. I keeping going over the players that got cut and there are several players I really liked there.
Stille
Sanders
Cracdraft
Gustin
just to name a few.....if I could bring one back it'd be Cracraft
Who would you want to bring back??
Stille
Sanders
Cracdraft
Gustin
just to name a few.....if I could bring one back it'd be Cracraft
Who would you want to bring back??