If you like RB J. Williams, you'll like RB Ragas

Chances are if you like Williams, you'll also like Ragas.
Ragas is 5'10 230
Yeah seeing all these RB's looking good makes me feel better if we miss one of the top 3...I like him. If we miss out on Williams in round 2 we could always switch up and target Ragas. Sweet.
Well, Williams could end up being the best RB of this class but you need to have a plan B and sometimes a plan CHe was okay against inferior talent compared to the players Williams played against at North Carolina. To me Ragas is a 5-7th round pick while Williams is a solid 2nd round selection.