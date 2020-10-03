If YOU want to win this game

mwestberry

mwestberry

Do you take advantage of the Seahawks secondary issues and start Tua ...

and with the 49ers on deck next does Tua give you a better chance of winning knowing the niners defense will probably shut down the run and the TE's

Just curious if anyone thinks getting him in now would be a wise move or, given the overall of our team, is it better to roll with Fitz?

NO homerism here ... not trolling lol ... just want to know what you think from a trying to win POV
 
G

GrieseMarino

id Love to see him start but there would be too much pressure on him with the Hawks game. I’d play him if we’re losing or winning comfortably in the 4th.
 
