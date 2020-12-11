If you were Andy Reid on Sunday...

Ok, sometimes it is a lot easier to dissect the Dolphins strengths against a team by thinking about how you would strategize against those strengths as the opposing coach.

What are Miami's real and proven strengths on O and D?

What poses a threat to KC's O and D?

Let's see what we all think as Coach Reid.
 
KC is averaging 4.6 yards a carry. establish that and run the pass off it. dont play to our defense's strength.

take care of Parker on D and limit the exposure of the TEs in coverage by staying ahead in down and distance.
 
As the stronger team, I wouldnt change my strategy one bit... i mean if it aint broke, dont fix it. If they start running more, it will just lower the amount of points they put on the board, why would they do that?

Belichek tried to do that against the Fins last season final game, went all nuts to try and run the Fins over and lost...

When you have the better team by a wide margin, you do what you do...
 
I'd put money on Miami getting 7 1/2 points

;)
 
