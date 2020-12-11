If you were Andy Reid on Sunday...​

marino2duper73
Ok, sometimes it is a lot easier to dissect the Dolphins strengths against a team by thinking about how you would strategize against those strengths as the opposing coach.
What are Miami's real and proven strengths on O and D?
What poses a threat to KC's O and D?
Let's see what we all think as Coach Reid.
