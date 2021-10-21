If you were Flores wouldn't you just get a professional OC and OL coach?

In my experience working with people in management positions, you have to be able to distinguish what is human from what is rational.



'Rational' decision here: Flores admits the team has staffing issues, immediately begins process of trying to improve the team's coaching staff.



'Human' reality here: Brian Flores can't get good people to come in and join his staff (and then stay on his staff) due to his personality, management philosophy, and/or reputation. He only has control over one of those things, his management philosophy, and it's very very rare for someone to have a complete change in philosophy overnight. It's doubly rare for that to happen in the midst of an ongoing management process.



Bottom line, the reason they're going to ride this thing into the trash bin is that they are all human.