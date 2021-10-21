If you were Flores wouldn't you just get a professional OC and OL coach?

lbmclean_nocal
save your *** and just do the obvious
I think it’s a bit late for that. Who’s available right now? Can someone come in at this point?
Id get the best Defensive Coordinator. And I'd let Tua figure how to score more.
Getting a real OL coach is like falling off a logEasier said than done.
Especially when the HC may be on the chopping block. Hard to get commitments from guys who are more established when the HC could be fired within a year.
And, who knows how many connections Flores has and I'm sure guys see him canning those two positions every year. Why come down here, move your family, and have a high chance you clash with the HC and now have to look for another gig the following year
So it would be Tua's responsility to fix the worst OL in the league, the lack of a running game and to become a doctor and heal all the injury prone WR's.