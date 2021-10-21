 If you were Flores wouldn't you just get a professional OC and OL coach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you were Flores wouldn't you just get a professional OC and OL coach?

In my experience working with people in management positions, you have to be able to distinguish what is human from what is rational.

'Rational' decision here: Flores admits the team has staffing issues, immediately begins process of trying to improve the team's coaching staff.

'Human' reality here: Brian Flores can't get good people to come in and join his staff (and then stay on his staff) due to his personality, management philosophy, and/or reputation. He only has control over one of those things, his management philosophy, and it's very very rare for someone to have a complete change in philosophy overnight. It's doubly rare for that to happen in the midst of an ongoing management process.

Bottom line, the reason they're going to ride this thing into the trash bin is that they are all human.
 
Easier said than done.

Especially when the HC may be on the chopping block. Hard to get commitments from guys who are more established when the HC could be fired within a year.
And, who knows how many connections Flores has and I'm sure guys see him canning those two positions every year. Why come down here, move your family, and have a high chance you clash with the HC and now have to look for another gig the following year
 
Easier said than done.

Especially when the HC may be on the chopping block. Hard to get commitments from guys who are more established when the HC could be fired within a year.
And, who knows how many connections Flores has and I'm sure guys see him canning those two positions every year. Why come down here, move your family, and have a high chance you clash with the HC and now have to look for another gig the following year
Getting a real OL coach is like falling off a log
 
To hell with Flores...

I was down with him before I saw that he's either too stubborn or too stupid to change what's not working.
 
Id get the best Defensive Coordinator. And I'd let Tua figure how to score more.
So it would be Tua’s responsility to fix the worst OL in the league, the lack of a running game and to become a doctor and heal all the injury prone WR’s.
If he can do all those things, he deserves the first $100,000,000 a year contract for the next 10 years.

Tua is the only QB in the league that his haters think he should be held entirely responsible for how bad all the players around him are.
 
