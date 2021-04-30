 If you were GM for the first round (Hindsight) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If you were GM for the first round (Hindsight)

PyroDOLFAN

PyroDOLFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Mar 14, 2006
1,896
202
Florida
Lets hear what everyone has to say and why! What would you have done differently, if anything at all? With rules being no trades, and no take back of trades that already happened. Purely selecting at pick 6 and pick 18 with what was laid out on the board at the time of the fins selections. (so no trading up for players or trading down just because you really wanted someone different.)

waddle peg.jpg

PICK 6- Jaylen Waddle - First take, I am very happy with whom the Dolphins decided to select. Waddle isn't an "X" receiver and has very minimal involvement with press man coverage. At 5'9'' 180 lbs this might be the biggest hurdle for him to punch through, But having people like Fuller, Parker, Williams, and Wilson in the mix has Waddle becoming and immediate matchup nightmare. Parker and Williams can fill the outside roles perfectly fine which is why I had Waddle as my top WR prospect for the Fins coming into the draft. He averaged almost 22 YPC before his injury, and has the speed and explosiveness that the phins desperately missed last year. Expect HUGE leaps forward for our offense.

parsons.jpg

MY PICK 6 - Micah Parsons - Yes, I am fully in love with Waddle, and I am happy to have him on our team... But with my pick 6 I would have slapped the table for Parsons. Parsons was my number one defensive prospect coming into the draft, he is a cut above the rest of the linebackers and a position of huge need for the phins. He is a sideline to sideline tackler with attitude, with an ability to defend the pass at an average level (with his athleticism he can be coached). Off the charts physically that will become a perennial pro bowler that offenses hate to plan for. He made up for his mental failures with just being fast and athletic, with some training in the NFL I fully believe he would be just as good as Patrick Willis. 6'3" 246lbs monster. He would have been exposed year 1 in the pass for sure, he will need a year or two to reach potential.

phillips.jpg

PICK 18 - Jaylen Phillips - First take, same name (wtf), just kidding, Phillips is definitely the best pass rusher in the 2021 draft AND straight from the backyard. The fins are taking a chance as you should with this type of talent. Attempt number 2 with the Dion Jordan fiasco. I do not think I need to bring up the injury concerns as most everyone on here knows Phillips retired from football before reaching the NFL, Can he stay? That will be the biggest question, but if we get a solid 5-7 years of high quality play then that just might be worth it, the pros of having 2 first round picks is the ability to take chances at true talent. 6'5" 258 lbs He could have easily been drafted earlier. A very polished rusher with a motor that never runs out of gas!

bateman.jpeg

MY PICK 18 - Rashod Bateman - I went defense with my first selection which means i could not ignore the other glaring position of need at WR. The Dolphins needed someone who can get open and win off the line of scrimmage which Bateman proved he could do with ease at the college level. He catches with his hands and not his body, a huge plus but did have a few bit of the dropsies at a rate of 19 of 166 catchable targets, mental. Route running, elusiveness in the open field, and was able to win in Man and Zone coverage at will. We needed a WR that shined at getting open, and this man fit the bill. Being at a smaller school hurt his stock, and being switched the slot in 2020 he didn't put up as gaudy numbers as I believe he would have staying out. He dominated in 2019.

Curious what you guys would have selected? Hindsight time.
I usually just lurk on my phone, first time generating a post on a computer, love the tools! Only took me 15 years
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Jun 18, 2003
7,718
11,454
My board at #6 (after the others were gone) was Sewell, then Waddle, so I'm very happy with Waddle. He was the perfect fit at receiver for what we lacked last year.

At #18, I wanted an Edge, I got an Edge. I would NOT have taken Phillips despite his talent. His concussion history doesn't scare me, it terrifies me. I didn't have him on my board... at all. Not even in the 7th round. I wanted Paye or Rousseau, both of whom obviously went in the first round, so they both would have fit very well.
 
M

Miami1

Starter
Feb 2, 2006
854
58
New Jersey
I would of taken Smith at # 6 and Harris at # 18. Smith is the best polished receiver in the draft, Harris is the best RB in the draft and going to be a pro bowl RB. Waddle and Phillips injury history is concerning and I thought it was not a good move to go with 2 players in the first round both who have issues with staying on the field. Now they have a receiving group of Parker/Fuller/Waddle who all have a history of injuries.

I would of addressed OL, LB, DE, S in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Mar 23, 2009
8,274
4,752
I like Davonte Smith, but I just think Waddle is the better fit at wr based on current wr roster and skill set. At the 2nd pick I would have been ok with drafting either rb, but as people say the shelf life on rbs is lower and Phillips fills a need. I really have a hard time going against the two players Miami walked away with. They both could/should make and impact day one. I always say just give me two good players and I'm happy and I thnk there's a good chance Miami did that.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Apr 23, 2010
7,749
6,039
I had us targeting Philips in r2, I can certainly understand the desire though to use 18 on him as he may well not have been there at 36, he was the best edge guy in this class but obviously the concussions are something we should worry about. On the whole though, I loved that pick.

For Waddle, he was my 4th receiver in that group of 4 blue chippers, I think we could done exactly what Philly did and taken either him or Smith with that small trade up. Waddle has had 9 starts in college, he's 5' 9" and off the back of a major injury. I hope he's more than just a gadget type of player that he was for the bulk of his Bama career. I'm not sold on this pick but not unhappy with it, I would have personally taken Smith or Sewell there as the board fell, but what I would have done prior to any of that is stay at 3 and took Pitts.
 
F

finfan226

Rookie
Feb 4, 2021
7
18
28
Denver
Based on how the board fell we could have stayed at 12 and got Parsons, then take Bateman at 18.
I’m not complaining about last night I love Waddle/Phillips, but I like the idea of having multiple 1sts year after year.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Jul 10, 2005
12,474
12,471
Bahamas
finfan226 said:
Based on how the board fell we could have stayed at 12 and got Parsons, then take Bateman at 18.
Click to expand...
Always easy to say the next morning isn't it. Did they target Parsons or Bateman?
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Oct 29, 2012
5,860
2,400
NC
I can tolerate Waddle at 6 even though I'm anti 1st round WR. Hate we didn't get Paye at 18. Philips can ball but those concussions are a serious concern for longevity on the team. See Luke Keuchley if you disagree. Paye also seems to be a guy who will be all in for the team...indy got a hell of a player
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Aug 29, 2002
7,045
1,266
Sparks, NV
I would have taken Smith at #6. While I think Waddle may end up being known as a great weapon, fastest guy in the NFL, I think Smith may end up as the best WR in the NFL. Smith was the best WR at Alabama the last couple of years despite some great talent there. While Waddle was the big play, yardage guy, Smith was still the guy they went to when they needed a catch. I could see him becoming for Miami what Davante Adams is for GB. When they were both on the field, Smith was the guy with more catches and just as many TDs. Smith played on the outside (Waddle inside), but when Waddle got hurt, Smith played both inside and outside. I think Waddle may be able to play outside some. I know Smith can. And with the oft-injured Parker and Fuller playing outside, it's a bit short-sighted to just assume that all we need is a slot guy. Odds are we'll need a guy to play outside if the other guys get injured or if we move on from Parker or Fuller after his 1 year contract is up.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Jan 12, 2014
1,941
2,445
Georgia
I wanted Smith, but I probably would have taken Sewell. At 18 after taking Sewell and with Collins gone I’d have taken Bateman. Paye was also tempting. I am fine with who we took. I just hope the medical are ok.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Scout Team
Apr 23, 2021
242
177
28
Florida
I would gave went Sewell or Smith before Waddle, Smith prefered, but I'm learning to be okay with Waddle.

I love our second pick. I was for trading back to the end of the first to take a HB and acquire more draft capital in the 2nd or 3rd round but I think i like what we did better in the end.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Jun 2, 2004
19,911
5,064
Weeki Wachee, Florida
Feverdream said:
My board at #6 (after the others were gone) was Sewell, then Waddle, so I'm very happy with Waddle. He was the perfect fit at receiver for what we lacked last year.

At #18, I wanted an Edge, I got an Edge. I would NOT have taken Phillips despite his talent. His concussion history doesn't scare me, it terrifies me. I didn't have him on my board... at all. Not even in the 7th round. I wanted Paye or Rousseau, both of whom obviously went in the first round, so they both would have fit very well.
Click to expand...
It did me too until I read deeper into and learned more about his journey...it’s still a risk, but I think he has his head screwed on better now and has matured.

Just as with Tua....we have to hope his younger medical problems are a thing of the past.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Jun 18, 2003
7,718
11,454
BlueFin said:
It did me too until I read deeper into and learned more about his journey...it’s still a risk, but I think he has his head screwed on better now and has matured.

Just as with Tua....we have to hope his younger medical problems are a thing of the past.
Click to expand...
I'm praying for his health... but my mind keeps saying... CTE... Junior Seau...
 
B

boringfin

Scout Team
May 9, 2014
406
191
Miami
love both picks, on paper they both fill two glaring needs.
Waddles tape is absolutely incredible, there are numerous big plays where defenders literally aren't even touching him
Phillips has the build, size and burst. If Raekwon takes that next step, the line is gonna be very very good.
the only change I make is , I pay the small price to get back into the first and take Etienne or Harris. It would have cost us a 2nd and 4th most likely-to get our franchise RB for the next 4-5 years. Still an "A" first round for me
 
