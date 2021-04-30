If you were GM for the first round (Hindsight)

Lets hear what everyone has to say and why! What would you have done differently, if anything at all? With rules being no trades, and no take back of trades that already happened. Purely selecting at pick 6 and pick 18 with what was laid out on the board at the time of the fins selections. (so no trading up for players or trading down just because you really wanted someone different.)- First take, I am very happy with whom the Dolphins decided to select. Waddle isn't an "X" receiver and has very minimal involvement with press man coverage. At 5'9'' 180 lbs this might be the biggest hurdle for him to punch through, But having people like Fuller, Parker, Williams, and Wilson in the mix has Waddle becoming and immediate matchup nightmare. Parker and Williams can fill the outside roles perfectly fine which is why I had Waddle as my top WR prospect for the Fins coming into the draft. He averaged almost 22 YPC before his injury, and has the speed and explosiveness that the phins desperately missed last year. Expect HUGE leaps forward for our offense.- Yes, I am fully in love with Waddle, and I am happy to have him on our team... But with my pick 6 I would have slapped the table for Parsons. Parsons was my number one defensive prospect coming into the draft, he is a cut above the rest of the linebackers and a position of huge need for the phins. He is a sideline to sideline tackler with attitude, with an ability to defend the pass at an average level (with his athleticism he can be coached). Off the charts physically that will become a perennial pro bowler that offenses hate to plan for. He made up for his mental failures with just being fast and athletic, with some training in the NFL I fully believe he would be just as good as Patrick Willis. 6'3" 246lbs monster. He would have been exposed year 1 in the pass for sure, he will need a year or two to reach potential.- First take, same name (wtf), just kidding, Phillips is definitely the best pass rusher in the 2021 draft AND straight from the backyard. The fins are taking a chance as you should with this type of talent. Attempt number 2 with the Dion Jordan fiasco. I do not think I need to bring up the injury concerns as most everyone on here knows Phillips retired from football before reaching the NFL, Can he stay? That will be the biggest question, but if we get a solid 5-7 years of high quality play then that just might be worth it, the pros of having 2 first round picks is the ability to take chances at true talent. 6'5" 258 lbs He could have easily been drafted earlier. A very polished rusher with a motor that never runs out of gas!- I went defense with my first selection which means i could not ignore the other glaring position of need at WR. The Dolphins needed someone who can get open and win off the line of scrimmage which Bateman proved he could do with ease at the college level. He catches with his hands and not his body, a huge plus but did have a few bit of the dropsies at a rate of 19 of 166 catchable targets, mental. Route running, elusiveness in the open field, and was able to win in Man and Zone coverage at will. We needed a WR that shined at getting open, and this man fit the bill. Being at a smaller school hurt his stock, and being switched the slot in 2020 he didn't put up as gaudy numbers as I believe he would have staying out. He dominated in 2019.Curious what you guys would have selected? Hindsight time.I usually just lurk on my phone, first time generating a post on a computer, love the tools! Only took me 15 years