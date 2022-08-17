"If you're yelling all the time then the yelling becomes normal talking"

McDaniel is the goods I feel that way w/ strong conviction I’ll be shocked if I’m wrong. However in year 1 I wouldn’t hold him to the standard of playoffs or failure. It’s the expectation given the fact we have aging elite players on big contracts but this offense has questions that need answered this year. I certainly believe tua is the guy but if he’s good but not good enough that can impact things without being a true reflection of McDaniel.



Guess what I’m getting at is dint shoo him out of town if we see glimpses of what this team can be but it’s held back by certain factors.



Also biggest read I need to get on McDaniel is how he is situationally. Staley and Campbell lost their teams games last year bc of their situational judgement. Chargers it lost them a playoff birth.