"If you're yelling all the time then the yelling becomes normal talking"

If you’re yelled at consistently all the time, then the yelling sounds like normal talking. It’s important to build relationships and develop them as players and people.
I have been super impressed with Coach McDaniel. I can't ever remember any of our head coaches be this transparent and direct and not BS'ing all the time. Wow I am super pumped for this season, unlike any other. CAUTIOSLY OPTOMISIC! I hope this season shows us growth and maturity that will give us confidence to be a playoff team yearly and eventually win a Superbowl.
