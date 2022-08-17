 "If you're yelling all the time then the yelling becomes normal talking" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"If you're yelling all the time then the yelling becomes normal talking"

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2007
Messages
2,208
Reaction score
1,268
Location
Los Angeles
If you’re yelled at consistently all the time, then the yelling sounds like normal talking. It’s important to build relationships and develop them as players and people.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article263523488.html#storylink=cpy


I have been super impressed with Coach McDaniel. I can't ever remember any of our head coaches be this transparent and direct and not BS'ing all the time. Wow I am super pumped for this season, unlike any other. CAUTIOSLY OPTOMISIC! I hope this season shows us growth and maturity that will give us confidence to be a playoff team yearly and eventually win a Superbowl.
 
DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 1, 2022
Messages
86
Reaction score
357
Age
27
Location
Alabama
It’s a new age in the coaching world. You just can’t yell like that anymore. It simply doesn’t work. You have to learn how to reach your players in a different way.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
32,052
Reaction score
42,085
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
DolphinDaddy said:
It’s a new age in the coaching world. You just can’t yell like that anymore. It simply doesn’t work. You have to learn how to reach your players in a different way.
Click to expand...
It didn't work back then either lol. IDK how many dikes I had to run because I told coach to **** off.
 
A

A1.

Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
2,644
Reaction score
3,784
McDaniel is the goods I feel that way w/ strong conviction I’ll be shocked if I’m wrong. However in year 1 I wouldn’t hold him to the standard of playoffs or failure. It’s the expectation given the fact we have aging elite players on big contracts but this offense has questions that need answered this year. I certainly believe tua is the guy but if he’s good but not good enough that can impact things without being a true reflection of McDaniel.

Guess what I’m getting at is dint shoo him out of town if we see glimpses of what this team can be but it’s held back by certain factors.

Also biggest read I need to get on McDaniel is how he is situationally. Staley and Campbell lost their teams games last year bc of their situational judgement. Chargers it lost them a playoff birth.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom