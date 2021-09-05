I'm already steamed by the "Negative Nancy's"

We are a week away from a new season with a universally improved team over the one that went 10-6 last year.



The negative comments by many in this fan base are unsupportable. These "Fans", to use that word loosely, have one common general complaint theme that goes something like this:



We've been so bad for so long, we're never going to be good.



I am not referring to actual fact (not opinion) based criticisms about our current team, but to the constant whining based on the past. If you feel that way, there are other teams that should be more suitable for you to apply your constant whining to, since it appears that is what these posters live for. I don't want to hear any more of these lame brained "whines"



Last year we had a taste of the effectiveness of the rebuilding process that is occurring with this team. We went 10-6 without a preseason, many new personnel and a lot of injuries to key players. This is clearly lost on the whinners.



We have just concluded a large draft and have used it to bring in players that either represent new starters or seriously good depth this year with future starter potential. We have maintained or beefed up every position on the field. We have used our cap space effectively. We had so many good players in training camp this year the decisions as to who we cut were problematic because our worst players could easily become one of our opponents better players. Our practice squad players could be 2nd string players on most other teams.



I'm ready to enjoy this season and expect to see exciting games from a driven team that is going to have a lot of the talking heads back-peddling on their predictions for the dolphins this year.



I hope most of you guys are too.