Im in the hospital and need a link to see my phins today.

F

finsfan13hof

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6
Reaction score
4
Good Morning fellow phin Phans,

Unfortunately, I ended up in the hospital and am only able to view local games. would any one be so kind as to give advice of where I could possibly stream from?


any info would be greatly appreciated. Thanks and Phins Up!!!!
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,561
Reaction score
13,113
Hope you are okay.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,561
Reaction score
5,686
Location
Garden State
First off and primarily I wish you the best in your recovery. I found the easiest way is to stream it through nfl Sunday ticket. It’s like a $100 for the season but you need to know someone with a college email.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
50,288
Reaction score
112,594
We can not post illegal streams here however the guys can PM them to you.

Get well soon brother.
 
