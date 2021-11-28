Im in the hospital and need a link to see my phins today.

finsfan13hof
Rookie
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2010
- Messages
- 6
- Reaction score
- 4
Good Morning fellow phin Phans,
Unfortunately, I ended up in the hospital and am only able to view local games. would any one be so kind as to give advice of where I could possibly stream from?
any info would be greatly appreciated. Thanks and Phins Up!!!!
Unfortunately, I ended up in the hospital and am only able to view local games. would any one be so kind as to give advice of where I could possibly stream from?
any info would be greatly appreciated. Thanks and Phins Up!!!!