I'm jumping on the Tua train

I've been overly critical of Tua. I was wrong. Tua can absolutely lead a team to a Super Bowl with the right team around him. 80 percent accuracy, good field vision, good scrambling, just turning in to an all around good QB. Once he figures out how to limit some of the boneheaded plays and plays within the system I fully believe he can become elite.
I don't care if you are playing a college team, that stat line today is very very promising.
