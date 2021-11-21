 I'm jumping on the Tua train | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm jumping on the Tua train

Bumrush

Bumrush

I've been overly critical of Tua. I was wrong. Tua can absolutely lead a team to a Super Bowl with the right team around him. 80 percent accuracy, good field vision, good scrambling, just turning in to an all around good QB. Once he figures out how to limit some of the boneheaded plays and plays within the system I fully believe he can become elite.

I don't care if you are playing a college team, that stat line today is very very promising.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Bumrush said:
I suspect you'll get some 'yeah, but it was the Jets responses. So, how many QBs put up 80% completion against them and how do the OLs compare
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

engineer.jpg
 
Riftur

Riftur

You could tell from the begining that when Tua had time, he could throw the ball. Just like Tannehill. Until the miracle of building an o-line comes true, we will never be a good team.
 
brumdog44

Bumrush said:
I just wish your board name was BFloresHC.
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Bumrush said:
Welcome. Glad to have you.
 
Riftur

Riftur

oh and I am really frustrated with listening to the announcers complaining about opening up the offense and using waddles speed. When the QB has only 1.4 (or 1.6 i think) seconds to throw, there is no time.
 
Lionstone

I am encouraged by his performance, but I am not onboard the train. I would like to see some proof of pre-snap reads. I want to see better management of game situations. I want to see better performance on the 2nd and 3rd drive of the game. He frequently does well on the 1st drive and during the 4th quarter. It is the middle of the game where the entire offense needs to be better.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

Riftur said:
You could tell from the begining that when Tua had time, he could throw the ball. Just like Tannehill. Until the miracle of building an o-line comes true, we will never be a good team.
He's got significantly better pocket presence than Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill has the stronger arm. I'll take the former in this case. You give him a middle of the pack running game and middle of the pack protection, and he will have you playing in mid to late January every year.
 
