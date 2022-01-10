"I'm not going to be the man to take Harbaugh away from Michigan"

I'm not saying I'm desperate for Harbaugh to be our next coach. Or even that I want him to be. But Ross openly admitting that he wouldn't act detrimentally to Michigan to benefit the Dolphins (if that's what he believes hiring Harbaugh would do) tells you everything you need to know about his priorities.He should be ruthless in his pursuit to bring success here. He shouldn't care whose toes he treads on. Instead, he actively avoids a conflict of interest which he's created by himself.This man is a hopeless owner of an NFL team. Any success we'll ever experience with him at the helm will be fortunate and despite his decisions. We can only hope that he and Grier strike gold and luck themselves into a generational coach that will compensate for the issues we've had at the top since the moment this man walked into our building.