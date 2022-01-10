 "I'm not going to be the man to take Harbaugh away from Michigan" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"I'm not going to be the man to take Harbaugh away from Michigan"

LibertineOneThree

https://247sports.com/Article/Miami...-taking-Jim-Harbaugh-from-Michigan-180260726/

I'm not saying I'm desperate for Harbaugh to be our next coach. Or even that I want him to be. But Ross openly admitting that he wouldn't act detrimentally to Michigan to benefit the Dolphins (if that's what he believes hiring Harbaugh would do) tells you everything you need to know about his priorities.

He should be ruthless in his pursuit to bring success here. He shouldn't care whose toes he treads on. Instead, he actively avoids a conflict of interest which he's created by himself.

This man is a hopeless owner of an NFL team. Any success we'll ever experience with him at the helm will be fortunate and despite his decisions. We can only hope that he and Grier strike gold and luck themselves into a generational coach that will compensate for the issues we've had at the top since the moment this man walked into our building.
 
BennySwella

****ing idiot. I wasnt against Stephen Ross but it has become evident he has no idea what he is doing
 
zaskarkid

what has Grier done in the past to make anyone think “he’ll strike gold”?
 
Mr Fan

Ross is easily the most inept owner in the league, a damn buffoon too old to be any use.
 
jimthefin

So IF Harbaugh is the right guy for Miami Ross cares more about his alma mater than his NFL franchise?
 
67Stang

Ya, he has to tread lightly here. We just fired a minority coach, and if it looks like the Dolphins had a plan to hire Harbaugh without properly following the Rooney rule, it will stir up a hornet's nest. From my perspective, after the Saban incident when he left for Alabama, I don't believe a damn thing anyone says in the NFL LOL.
 
zicofirol

Ross has always been the problem. He also got Harbough to go to Michigan over the Dolphins the first time around.

Not sure why he even bought the team.
 
ANUFan

Why would you PUBLICLY say that?

By doing so you already created a few problems

1) You told other teams your intentions and have taken Miami out of the equation
2) If you go after him you've painted yourself as a liar and decietful
 
