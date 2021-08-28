 I’m so proud of Finheaven. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I’m so proud of Finheaven.

dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
937
Reaction score
325
Age
34
Didn’t take the cheese on this new Watson rumor. It’s amazing how somebody starts a rumor and every sports media outlet spreads it like wild fire. Can’t miss out on delivering breaking news and the “I told you so moment”. There’s never repercussions with all the times they’re wrong though.

Tua is my quarterback and I can’t wait for the season. Fins up!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom