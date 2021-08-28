I’m so proud of Finheaven.

dolfanattic5
you got chambered
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2005
- Messages
- 937
- Reaction score
- 325
- Age
- 34
Didn’t take the cheese on this new Watson rumor. It’s amazing how somebody starts a rumor and every sports media outlet spreads it like wild fire. Can’t miss out on delivering breaking news and the “I told you so moment”. There’s never repercussions with all the times they’re wrong though.
Tua is my quarterback and I can’t wait for the season. Fins up!!!
Tua is my quarterback and I can’t wait for the season. Fins up!!!