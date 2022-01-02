I'm sorry for starting another thread about the QB BUT........

NYC#1finsfan
In the NFL you need a FRANCHISE type QB if you are going to win in January/February. Tua is a nice QB but he is NOT a Franchise QB. Tier 1 QB's........ Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, Burrow, Wilson, Herbert then you have tier 2 type franchise QB's, Stafford, Prescott, Allen, Murray, L. Jackson.......We can debate this forever and a lot of you won't agree with me on my tier's, that's fine however the BOTTOM LINE is that regardless of stats, Tua is a Tier 4 type QB like a Baker Mayfield, Hieneke, Goff, etc............To win a Super Bowl ONLY PICK Tier 1 or 2 the Trent Dilfer years are over............