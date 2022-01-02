 I'm sorry for starting another thread about the QB BUT........ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm sorry for starting another thread about the QB BUT........

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,474
Reaction score
2,615
Location
Staten Island, NY
In the NFL you need a FRANCHISE type QB if you are going to win in January/February. Tua is a nice QB but he is NOT a Franchise QB. Tier 1 QB's........ Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, Burrow, Wilson, Herbert then you have tier 2 type franchise QB's, Stafford, Prescott, Allen, Murray, L. Jackson.......We can debate this forever and a lot of you won't agree with me on my tier's, that's fine however the BOTTOM LINE is that regardless of stats, Tua is a Tier 4 type QB like a Baker Mayfield, Hieneke, Goff, etc............To win a Super Bowl ONLY PICK Tier 1 or 2 the Trent Dilfer years are over............
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,873
Reaction score
17,202
Location
New Jersey
Tua has some great traits. Highly accurate with great touch and very savvy. Unfortunately in the elements like today and in Buffalo last season, he's faltered.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,566
Reaction score
2,389
NYC#1finsfan said:
He played horribly and performances like today definitely put doubt in everyone’s heads. However, I think we need one more year. He has grown significantly from last year. If he can grow again next year then I think we’ve got our guy, because he does flash and he is close. Then if he doesn’t make it definitive with his performance we go into 2023 with 2 first rounders and we can try again.
 
