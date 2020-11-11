I'm sorry Tua

I had made a few comments after the Rams game saying that "I was worried" about Tua not playing well. I can admit when I'm wrong, and believe me when I say this, Im extremely happy that I am! Tua shows why he was the Dolphins pick. So I sit here to apologize to Tua and rewarded me with a bowl of crow to eat for the rest of the season. The only downside to winning now is the games will start getting to be painful again in a good way should they lose since we are in playoff contention And at least I can admit I was wrong, unlike that one guy on hard knocks who said Ryan Tannehill will win us a Superbowl within two years and banking on it. Im still waiting to hear from that guy and his apology lol.



PHINS UP!