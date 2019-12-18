IMO Ryan Tannehill will wind up as Brady's heir-apparent in New England

ChitownPhins28
Patriots need a QB brought in and they need it ASAP, and I don't think they ever think 'Rebuild'. They will outbid other teams for Tannehill if he is available in FA, which I believe he is. I think if the money is close, Tannehill will choose NE over any other team. In fact, I think Tannehill would leave a lot of money on the table to go get rings and walk in Brady's footsteps to podiums and winning post-game interviews.