IMO Ryan Tannehill will wind up as Brady's heir-apparent in New England

I keep seeing people everywhere imply or flat out state Tom Brady is "done" or will go to another team next year.



....every single one of you are crazy. And.....you should all know better.



Wait until the playoffs start and you see NE at home, and then at Baltimore for the AFC Championship: Playoffs, winter, second time playing the Ravens, Jackson will probably be the MVP (how many league MVPs make it to or win Super Bowl?). Baltimore will still have a steep hill to climb. The Patriots have ice water in their veins and nothing phases them.