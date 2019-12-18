IMO Ryan Tannehill will wind up as Brady's heir-apparent in New England

ChitownPhins28

Patriots need a QB brought in and they need it ASAP, and I don't think they ever think 'Rebuild'. They will outbid other teams for Tannehill if he is available in FA, which I believe he is. I think if the money is close, Tannehill will choose NE over any other team. In fact, I think Tannehill would leave a lot of money on the table to go get rings and walk in Brady's footsteps to podiums and winning post-game interviews.
 
I keep seeing people everywhere imply or flat out state Tom Brady is "done" or will go to another team next year.

....every single one of you are crazy. And.....you should all know better.

Wait until the playoffs start and you see NE at home, and then at Baltimore for the AFC Championship: Playoffs, winter, second time playing the Ravens, Jackson will probably be the MVP (how many league MVPs make it to or win Super Bowl?). Baltimore will still have a steep hill to climb. The Patriots have ice water in their veins and nothing phases them.
 
Stills&Landry

The Tits have both Mariota and Tannehill hitting FA. They can franchise tag Tannehill if that's what it takes. I certainly don't see them choosing to let him walk and drafting someone at this point.

It would probably take two firsts to pry RT from Vrabel ATM, IMO.
 
maralieus

Nah, Tennessee already has plans on resigning him and the fans LOVE him. He’s gonna be a titan for the rest of his career I believe.
 
fansinceGWilson

Schleprock said:
I keep seeing people everywhere imply or flat out state Tom Brady is "done" or will go to another team next year.

....every single one of you are crazy. And.....you should all know better.

Wait until the playoffs start and you see NE at home, and then at Baltimore for the AFC Championship: Playoffs, winter, second time playing the Ravens, Jackson will probably be the MVP (how many league MVPs make it to or win Super Bowl?). Baltimore will still have a steep hill to climb. The Patriots have ice water in their veins and nothing phases them.
Brady may have 1-2 productive years left, but I don't see this as NE's year.
In any case, I doubt Tannehill is available and I doubt NE will pay a big price for any QB
 
emoticon

IMO your prediction is the equivalent of putting $1000 on Miami to make the Super bowl. There is a tiny chance you're going to win but you almost certainly will not. No way Pats pay the going price for Tannehill or that the Titans let him walk.
 
Fins1971

The probably just stick with Jarrett Stidham and knowing their luck he will become the next Brady. :bang:
 
