Implications of Miami to 23 In the Power Rankings

Miami to 23, San Fran to 11.Think San Fran might be directionally correct by the time the year ends.Miami might be worse by the time the year ends.How is that Eggles traded looking now, especially since Sewell has not allowed a sack while Austin Jackson sucks, and Jamarr Chase is scoring touchdowns while Waddle is averaging 5 yards a catch (not Waddle fault but what is the point of drafting him for this)?I could also mention they could have sat where they were after the Niners trade and they could have taken Rashawn Slater OR Micah Parsons, and kept all that draft capital (for Grier and Flores to wizz away at a later date).The cherry on top will be Miami probably drafting in the mid to low 20’s, while Philly ends up with a top 10 pick, due to that ill conceived and god awful trade. This was an arrogant trade as well, Miami's underlying assumption was that they would be very good and therefore giving up their own pick wouldn't make a difference. Just clueless about their own roster and capability.We cannot do anything right!