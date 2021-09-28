 Implications of Miami to 23 In the Power Rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Implications of Miami to 23 In the Power Rankings

L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
124
Reaction score
193
Age
50
Location
Miami
Miami to 23, San Fran to 11.

Think San Fran might be directionally correct by the time the year ends.

Miami might be worse by the time the year ends.

How is that Eggles traded looking now, especially since Sewell has not allowed a sack while Austin Jackson sucks, and Jamarr Chase is scoring touchdowns while Waddle is averaging 5 yards a catch (not Waddle fault but what is the point of drafting him for this)?

I could also mention they could have sat where they were after the Niners trade and they could have taken Rashawn Slater OR Micah Parsons, and kept all that draft capital (for Grier and Flores to wizz away at a later date).

The cherry on top will be Miami probably drafting in the mid to low 20’s, while Philly ends up with a top 10 pick, due to that ill conceived and god awful trade. This was an arrogant trade as well, Miami's underlying assumption was that they would be very good and therefore giving up their own pick wouldn't make a difference. Just clueless about their own roster and capability.

We cannot do anything right!

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id...plus-how-every-team-rates-quarterback-far#MIA
 
Padfoot

Padfoot

Edema Ruh
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
6,571
Reaction score
1,990
Niners are in the best division in football and have an overall tougher schedule than we do. I'd guess our records end up pretty close to the same.
 
L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
124
Reaction score
193
Age
50
Location
Miami
Padfoot said:
Niners are in the best division in football and have an overall tougher schedule than we do. I'd guess our records end up pretty close to the same.
Click to expand...
i doubt the niners will be 3-14 (i am giving miami credit for 2 wins vs the jests but that might be optimistic) :)
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,669
Reaction score
10,708
Location
NE, Indiana
LarryLarry said:
i doubt the niners will be 3-14 (i am giving miami credit for 2 wins vs the jests but that might be optimistic) :)
Click to expand...
So we are basically the worst team in the league? Other than the jets lol

But anyways it’s hard to dispute the rankings, we’re definitely not in the top half of the league imo. Would be nice to have those trades worked a little different but not much you can do about it now. You can look at any draft with hindsight and redo it and have a great draft
 
L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
124
Reaction score
193
Age
50
Location
Miami
Travis34 said:
So we are basically the worst team in the league? Other than the jets lol

But anyways it’s hard to dispute the rankings, we’re definitely not in the top half of the league imo. Would be nice to have those trades worked a little different but not much you can do about it now. You can look at any draft with hindsight and redo it and have a great draft
Click to expand...
When you suck for 20 years, the problem runs deeper than a random mistake!
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2004
Messages
997
Reaction score
1,144
Location
Saranac, Michigan
We are three games in with a very young team. I am not screaming at the sky just yet.
Angry Season 6 GIF by The Office


If they look like this when the second half of the season rolls around, I will throw in the towel. If I recall correctly (and I am getting old so that may be a bit fuzzy) the team started out slow last year as well. Let's see what Flores and this young team is made of over more than 3 games before we declare ourselves the worst team in football.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom