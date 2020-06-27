In a long distance relationship w Dolphins

chadproton
Hello all! I was born in North Dakota and spent the first few years of childhood there before moving south all the way to Ohio where the winters are so much milder I became a Dolphins fan by way of being a Dan Marino fan. He was one of the most exciting players to watch as I was growing up in the late 80s/early 90s. It's been a rough ride sticking with the team after he and coach Shula retired but here I am at what feels like the dawn of the next great era of our team.
I found this site while searching for info about our 2020 UDFAs and it looks pretty cool. I am excited to have an outlet to talk Dolphins football!
