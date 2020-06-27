In a long distance relationship w Dolphins

chadproton

Hello all! I was born in North Dakota and spent the first few years of childhood there before moving south all the way to Ohio where the winters are so much milder :) I became a Dolphins fan by way of being a Dan Marino fan. He was one of the most exciting players to watch as I was growing up in the late 80s/early 90s. It's been a rough ride sticking with the team after he and coach Shula retired but here I am at what feels like the dawn of the next great era of our team.
I found this site while searching for info about our 2020 UDFAs and it looks pretty cool. I am excited to have an outlet to talk Dolphins football!
 
Hello all! I was born in North Dakota and spent the first few years of childhood there before moving south all the way to Ohio where the winters are so much milder :) I became a Dolphins fan by way of being a Dan Marino fan. He was one of the most exciting players to watch as I was growing up in the late 80s/early 90s. It's been a rough ride sticking with the team after he and coach Shula retired but here I am at what feels like the dawn of the next great era of our team.
I found this site while searching for info about our 2020 UDFAs and it looks pretty cool. I am excited to have an outlet to talk Dolphins football!
I found this site while searching for info about our 2020 UDFAs and it looks pretty cool. I am excited to have an outlet to talk Dolphins football!
Welcome chadproton you didn't find just any ordinary fan site, you found the best Phins fans site with the most knowledgeable posters. There's always something going on around here. Be sure and check out the Lounge, lots of fun stuff going on in there, the Main forum is great for Dolphins talk and there are plenty of sub-forums to find whatever interests you. The Main Dolphins forum is a little slower this time of year but it should be heating back up soon with the season just around the corner. This is definitely the place to be for any Dolphins fan.
Jump on in, the water is fine. If you have any questions, hit up one of the staff we're always happy to help. Enjoy yourself and once again, welcome aboard Brother!
 
Welcome aboard Chad

Not a lot of football talk right now but lots of us are having fun in our lounge so stop by and join in if you like what you see

Great way to get to know all the other posters

First round is on @13marino13 :cheers:
 
