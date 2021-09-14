 In Detail, Alabama college football coach Nick Saban dissects play of Tua Tagovailoa | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In Detail, Alabama college football coach Nick Saban dissects play of Tua Tagovailoa

andyahs

andyahs

In another episode of Detail, Saban turns his attention to the quarterback in this draft he knows best: his own, Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, who came off the bench as a true freshman to lead Alabama to a national championship, nearly won the Heisman as a sophomore. And if not for a serious hip injury, he might have made a run at becoming a finalist yet again.

While Tagovailoa's health is debatable, his talent isn't.

Saban turns on the Missouri game to show why, pointing out Tagovailoa's ability to go through progressions quickly, working left to right, and getting the ball deep. Of the ability to see that the safety was out of position and hit Jerry Jeudy for a long touchdown, Saban said, "A lot of guys can't do this."

Tagovailoa's greatest strengths, Saban said, are his instincts and accuracy.

"One of the things that makes an outstanding quarterback, all right, is when you can throw the ball accurately like this, you're putting it in position where the guy can catch the ball and run with it," Saban said.


 
bat203

bat203

Yoodakine56 said:
And that it is why our OL should be playing at its highest level to give Tua the ample time, or at least better than this past game
Each team invest heavily in scheme and $$ on defensive line to ensure QB's do not have ample time to make his reads. It's up to scouting, coaching and QB to make sure it's scheme to give him time. Teams will find ways to get creative to get to the quarterback any given Sunday. Bottom line, it's not the OL..
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

bat203 said:
Each team invest heavily in scheme and $$ on defensive line to ensure QB's do not have ample time to make his reads. It's up to scouting, coaching and QB to make sure it's scheme to give him time. Teams will find ways to get creative to get to the quarterback any given Sunday. Bottom line, it's not the OL..
Well, the OL’s showing is a product of all that. If they fail, particularly if we’ve put a lot of draft capital into that unit, I primarily put it on the coaching, not so much on the players. The players get a share of the ire, but only a small one, IMO. Coaching matters…see Flo and defense.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

andyahs said:
I literally watched the full episode again about two weeks ago. Worth the watch.
 
1972forever

While I am not a big Saban fan because of the way he lied when he left the Dolphins. I also recognize that he is a great college coach and he certainly understands how to find talent and develop it.
I find it interesting that one of the points Saban raved about is Tua’s ability to quickly go through his progressions and his ability to go deep. Yet Jackson, the Patriots CB stated that they knew Tua only looks at his primary WR and if he’s isn’t open, Tua has trouble completing the pass.

I watched many of Tua’s games at Alabama. Because he had an excellent OL line which allowed him time in the pocket, he was always able to scan the field to find an open receiver and it certainly wasn’t always his primary receiver. He also threw a beautiful deep ball.

The different between the Tua in college and the Tua with the Dolphins is the offensive line. The Dolphins offensive line rarely gives Tua much time in the pocket and it seems like he is always under duress when he is in the pocket. If they can ever get the OL to be able to give him decent pass protection, I believe Tua can be as effective as as passer with the Dolphins as he was at Alabama.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Absolutely it is the O-line. If we want a pocket passer and not a scrambler we need an O-line.
 
