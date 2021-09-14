In Detail, Alabama college football coach Nick Saban dissects play of Tua Tagovailoa

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 14,053
- Reaction score
- 18,054
- Location
- Bahamas
In another episode of Detail, Saban turns his attention to the quarterback in this draft he knows best: his own, Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa, who came off the bench as a true freshman to lead Alabama to a national championship, nearly won the Heisman as a sophomore. And if not for a serious hip injury, he might have made a run at becoming a finalist yet again.
While Tagovailoa's health is debatable, his talent isn't.
Saban turns on the Missouri game to show why, pointing out Tagovailoa's ability to go through progressions quickly, working left to right, and getting the ball deep. Of the ability to see that the safety was out of position and hit Jerry Jeudy for a long touchdown, Saban said, "A lot of guys can't do this."
Tagovailoa's greatest strengths, Saban said, are his instincts and accuracy.
"One of the things that makes an outstanding quarterback, all right, is when you can throw the ball accurately like this, you're putting it in position where the guy can catch the ball and run with it," Saban said.
Tagovailoa, who came off the bench as a true freshman to lead Alabama to a national championship, nearly won the Heisman as a sophomore. And if not for a serious hip injury, he might have made a run at becoming a finalist yet again.
While Tagovailoa's health is debatable, his talent isn't.
Saban turns on the Missouri game to show why, pointing out Tagovailoa's ability to go through progressions quickly, working left to right, and getting the ball deep. Of the ability to see that the safety was out of position and hit Jerry Jeudy for a long touchdown, Saban said, "A lot of guys can't do this."
Tagovailoa's greatest strengths, Saban said, are his instincts and accuracy.
"One of the things that makes an outstanding quarterback, all right, is when you can throw the ball accurately like this, you're putting it in position where the guy can catch the ball and run with it," Saban said.