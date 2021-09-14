In Detail, Alabama college football coach Nick Saban dissects play of Tua Tagovailoa

While I am not a big Saban fan because of the way he lied when he left the Dolphins. I also recognize that he is a great college coach and he certainly understands how to find talent and develop it.

I find it interesting that one of the points Saban raved about is Tua’s ability to quickly go through his progressions and his ability to go deep. Yet Jackson, the Patriots CB stated that they knew Tua only looks at his primary WR and if he’s isn’t open, Tua has trouble completing the pass.



I watched many of Tua’s games at Alabama. Because he had an excellent OL line which allowed him time in the pocket, he was always able to scan the field to find an open receiver and it certainly wasn’t always his primary receiver. He also threw a beautiful deep ball.



The different between the Tua in college and the Tua with the Dolphins is the offensive line. The Dolphins offensive line rarely gives Tua much time in the pocket and it seems like he is always under duress when he is in the pocket. If they can ever get the OL to be able to give him decent pass protection, I believe Tua can be as effective as as passer with the Dolphins as he was at Alabama.