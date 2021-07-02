In the future the Dolphins either suck or win the Super Bowl

E30M3
///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2018
- Messages
- 1,724
- Reaction score
- 2,498
- Location
- Everywhere
I gotta admit, I did enjoy the small references to our beloved team in The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime.
Christ Pratt a known Seahawks fan really dives into the question (in the future) of whether the Dolphins win the Super Bowl or suck forever...
Anyways, in the off-season, it's the little things. Go check out the movie for tidbits of Dolphins hatred/love!
Christ Pratt a known Seahawks fan really dives into the question (in the future) of whether the Dolphins win the Super Bowl or suck forever...
Anyways, in the off-season, it's the little things. Go check out the movie for tidbits of Dolphins hatred/love!