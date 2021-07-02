 In the future the Dolphins either suck or win the Super Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In the future the Dolphins either suck or win the Super Bowl

I gotta admit, I did enjoy the small references to our beloved team in The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime.

Christ Pratt a known Seahawks fan really dives into the question (in the future) of whether the Dolphins win the Super Bowl or suck forever...

Anyways, in the off-season, it's the little things. Go check out the movie for tidbits of Dolphins hatred/love!
 
