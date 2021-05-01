 In the Know | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

In the Know

While everyone has an opinion about how good our draft is, let's look back.
I just happen to have a 2008 draft magazine in front of me and I'm going to tell you who they thought were the top prospects. Now I do understand this was written months b4 the actual draft but it is interesting reading.
QB Number 1- Matt Ryan. Hit
RB 1- Darren Mcfadden - loser
WR- Mario Mannigham - loser
TE- John Carson-loser
OT - Jake Long - Hit
OG- Branden Albert hit
OC- Steve Justice - who?
DE- Vernon Godstone- u kidding me
DT-Glenn Dorsey- Solid
ILB-James Lofton -?
OLB-Keith Rivers- ok
CB-Leodis McKellen-?
S- Da Juan Morgan-?

Point being, let the guys be taught b4 telling them they're useless. Dont understand the logic. Just bcoz the pundits say they're great, doesn't mean they are. Let our boys grow and if u have to give them a hard time, leave it to at least 2 years down the road.
 
Dont come in here with logic. I pound the damn table everytime with friends and people on this board that rookies need about 2 or so years to know what you got. Yeah some come out and preform right away but some take time.

People are so damn impatient when I rookie isn't lighting it up. I'm ok with people not liking the pick and giving reasons why they don't like the pick because hell some of the picks im not fond of either lol. But we have to give it time man.
 
Great points. Fact is the Draft is a crap shoot. I see posters on here saying its a good or bad pick. Fact is no one really knows, yet people like us get up in arms and get bent out of shape when the guy we want isnt picked. Smh
 
