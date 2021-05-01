In the Know

While everyone has an opinion about how good our draft is, let's look back.

I just happen to have a 2008 draft magazine in front of me and I'm going to tell you who they thought were the top prospects. Now I do understand this was written months b4 the actual draft but it is interesting reading.

QB Number 1- Matt Ryan. Hit

RB 1- Darren Mcfadden - loser

WR- Mario Mannigham - loser

TE- John Carson-loser

OT - Jake Long - Hit

OG- Branden Albert hit

OC- Steve Justice - who?

DE- Vernon Godstone- u kidding me

DT-Glenn Dorsey- Solid

ILB-James Lofton -?

OLB-Keith Rivers- ok

CB-Leodis McKellen-?

S- Da Juan Morgan-?



Point being, let the guys be taught b4 telling them they're useless. Dont understand the logic. Just bcoz the pundits say they're great, doesn't mean they are. Let our boys grow and if u have to give them a hard time, leave it to at least 2 years down the road.