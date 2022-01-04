In your opinion, what is the most crucial adjustment needed during the off-season for Miami to improve?

superphin said: OL, OL, and OL. The game is won in the trenches regardless of what the gurus here want you to think. You would think 17 years of Marino without help would have taught certain posters a thing or 2. Click to expand...

While you are %100 correct. I don't think our problem is %100 talent.We NEED to have better coaches if we want to add talent to the line and have that talent translate to wins... thats where I threw my vote in this pole.