In your opinion, what is the most crucial adjustment needed during the off-season for Miami to improve?

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Just want to see everyone’s opinion on what YOU think is needed for Miami to improve this off-season.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

superphin said:
OL, OL, and OL. The game is won in the trenches regardless of what the gurus here want you to think. You would think 17 years of Marino without help would have taught certain posters a thing or 2.
While you are %100 correct. I don't think our problem is %100 talent.

We NEED to have better coaches if we want to add talent to the line and have that talent translate to wins... thats where I threw my vote in this pole.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

OL needs to be serviceable and we need to establish a run game.
These are the main 2 things that need to happen.

If Grier and Flores cannot get this done next season they need to hit the bricks!
 
