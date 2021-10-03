 Indy 3 of 4 Defensive backs out!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Indy 3 of 4 Defensive backs out!!!

risskybzns

How bad is this our offense? How bad it is offensive coordinators(Plural)? How bad is the offense of line? How bad is Brissett?
We’re playing against a team that three of the defensive starters are out and we can’t score more than 3 points we effing suck!!!
 
That just shows how complex our offense is. Run down field wait on ball. Hand to RB run into line.
 
gofins60

How bad is this our offense? How bad it is offensive coordinators(Plural)? How bad is the offense of line? How bad is Brissett?
We’re playing against a team that three of the defensive starters are out and we can’t score more than 3 points we effing suck!!!
On offense, Flores replaced an experienced OC and OL Coach with inexperience, and Grier replaced somewhat adequate o-linemen with even less competent o-linemen. Even the QB play has regressed. In fact, the o-line is so bad that it's dragging the defense with it down the toilet. BTW, the defense on 3rd down went from 1st last year to worst this year!

IOW, the rebuild is a failure!
 
