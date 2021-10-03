Indy 3 of 4 Defensive backs out!!!

risskybzns
How bad is this our offense? How bad it is offensive coordinators(Plural)? How bad is the offense of line? How bad is Brissett?
We’re playing against a team that three of the defensive starters are out and we can’t score more than 3 points we effing suck!!!
