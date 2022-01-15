Indy's run game has been near the top of the NFL all year. The emergence of Jonathan Taylor has been amazing. He led the league in rushing by a lot. On the other hand the Dolphin's ranked near the bottom in rushing the football. We stunk in short yardage and we stunk in closing out games on the ground and chewing clock. So why is Indy so great in this area. They did 2 things the Dolphin's did not do. They drafted an elite RB and they put together a great oline. So who are they?



LT-Eric Fischer-older now but when their LT went down they spent to get Fischer. BTW-Fischer was a former #1 pick in the draft by KC.

LG-Quentin Nelson-this guy was a stud at Notre Dame, 1st round, 6th pick

C-Ryan Kelly-out of Alabama, 1st round 18th pick

RT-Braden Smith-Auburn, was a Guard in college, picked in the 2nd round

RG-Mark Glowinski-W Virginia 4th round



This seems like a larger commitment than the Dolphins made by far. You have 3 #1s on the line with a 2 and a 4 to round it out. Taylor had 1800 yards behind this line. Taylor BTW was had in the 2nd round out of Wis. Miami has utterly failed in every way to bring in a decent RB and I believe this is why we've missed the playoffs during Flo's 3 years. Whoever the new coach is I hope he brings back Duke Johnson but I also hope he drafts a bruising RB. We've needed a RB like this for too long.

The Colts oline coach is Chris Strausser. He is a long time college coach with only a few years in the NFL. I don't know that he's any world beater or any better than our guy. The Colts are hitting on some draft choices on the oline. They are not adverse to using #1 on Center and Tackle. Ryan Kelly out of Alabama anchors the middle of their line. Dieter couldn't dry clean this guy's jock. Why do we miss on oline draft choices. Maybe we ignore warnings. Solomon Kindley was said to be inconsistent by most scouts. They said he was like 2 different players. We've seen this and now he's on the bench. Austin Jackson was considered one of the biggest reaches on the PFF board. It was said that Jackson would be a project and lacks play strength. We've seen this and he should be on the bench. There's a reason we are failing to build the line. We just keep missing on picks. Maybe a great RB would somehow excel behind our line and change the whole dynamics but we'll never know until we get a guy like Chubbs or Taylor. Our next coach has work to do to fix the offense. I hope he realizes that it takes a big investment. Flo never got the importance of the running game. RB by committee only works if your QB is Tom Brady.

I'm not saying the Colts are great or anything like that. They are out of the PO just like we are. But, their running game is something I'd like to see Miami emulate.