Infirmary Report from Week 16 (Miami Dolphins) per CBS Sports

Evan Boehm G Mon, Dec 23
High Ankle Sprain
Doubtful for Week 17 at New England
Taco Charlton DE Mon, Dec 23
Ankle Sprain (did not play Week 16)
Questionable for Week 17 at New England
Chandler Cox FB Mon, Dec 23
AC Joint
Doubtful for Week 17 at New England
Allen Hurns WR Mon, Dec 23
Shoulder Blade Contusion
Questionable/Doubtful for Week 17 at New England
Vince Biegel LB Mon, Dec 23
Elbow Flexor Bone Bruise
Questionable/Doubtful for Week 17 at New England
Myles Gaskin RB Mon, Dec 23
Broken Ankle
IR Out for Week 17 at New England
Jomal Wiltz CB Mon, Dec 23
3rd Degree Separated Shoulder
IR Out for Week 17 at New England
We possibly lost 3 or 4 players to significant injury yesterday. So will be scouring the waiver wires and practice squads for a Running Back, Cornerback, LB, and WR. Or bring up some of our own.
