Injuries

Jssanto

Jssanto

What do we know about Parker, Giesicki, Williams?
Any news on RBs?
 
DolfanISS

Flo should speak soon, maybe he’ll offer something up but it probably won’t be much. He’s speaking late today, usually it’s happened by now.

Worried about McCain too!
 
If we have to play with our top receiving weapons being Shaheen and Bowden and our top RB being Washington this is gonna be a brutal week. Need the D to damn near pitch a shutout.
 
hoping we get van noy and roberts back since they practiced friday.
Hoping we get parker back since he was still in uniform and on sideline...he is tough and been gutting it out.
Noway we get mike g back.
hoping we get gaskin back too

Its going to be brutal against pats. really tough to beat bb with 10 days to prepare. No use even me worrying about ravens tonight. not sure we handle our own business. but ravens loss would help me feel better.
 
With the new 7 team playoff schedule, 9-7 probably has a 50/50 chance to make the playoffs and 10-6 would most likely make the playoffs.
 
bane said:
hoping we get van noy and roberts back since they practiced friday.
Hoping we get parker back since he was still in uniform and on sideline...he is tough and been gutting it out.
Noway we get mike g back.
hoping we get gaskin back too

Its going to be brutal against pats. really tough to beat bb with 10 days to prepare. No use even me worrying about ravens tonight. not sure we handle our own business. but ravens loss would help me feel better.
No chance on Gaskin either, minimum two weeks for Covid.
 
bane said:
hoping we get van noy and roberts back since they practiced friday.
Hoping we get parker back since he was still in uniform and on sideline...he is tough and been gutting it out.
Noway we get mike g back.
hoping we get gaskin back too

Its going to be brutal against pats. really tough to beat bb with 10 days to prepare. No use even me worrying about ravens tonight. not sure we handle our own business. but ravens loss would help me feel better.
Gaskin is already out for the NE game.
 
Joe Dolfan said:
Synopsis?
"The Miami Dolphins fear tight end Mike Gesicki will miss at least one game and possibly more and confirmation of that will come later today after a scheduled MRI to determine the extent of damage to his right shoulder, per a source"

"Following X-Rays and the MRI, doctors will determine if Gesicki suffered any sort of break or extensive ligament damage to his labrum.

If there is a complete ligament tear, Gesicki could require surgery to repair the labrum and that would mean a four-to-six month recovery and rehabilitation process."
 
