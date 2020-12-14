yeah injuries might just derail the rest of the season.If we have to play with our top receiving weapons being Shaheen and Bowden and our top RB being Washington this is gonna be a brutal week. Need the D to damn near pitch a shutout.
And a 6 win nfc east team can get in. It’s crazyWith the new 7 team playoff schedule, 9-7 probably has a 50/50 chance to make the playoffs and 10-6 would most likely make the playoffs.
No chance on Gaskin either, minimum two weeks for Covid.hoping we get van noy and roberts back since they practiced friday.
Hoping we get parker back since he was still in uniform and on sideline...he is tough and been gutting it out.
Noway we get mike g back.
hoping we get gaskin back too
Its going to be brutal against pats. really tough to beat bb with 10 days to prepare. No use even me worrying about ravens tonight. not sure we handle our own business. but ravens loss would help me feel better.
Synopsis? Or do you work for that paper?Here's the latest news on Gesicki from Crapmondo. I haven't seen anything on DvP yet.
"The Miami Dolphins fear tight end Mike Gesicki will miss at least one game and possibly more and confirmation of that will come later today after a scheduled MRI to determine the extent of damage to his right shoulder, per a source"Synopsis?