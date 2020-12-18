Injury Updates!

DolfanISS
At least limited, if Gesicki goes I’ll be shocked.
I expect all these guys to start!!!
Gesicki practiced already? Guess he didn't tear or break anything. Lucky son of a gun.
took off wednesday. practiced yesterday and today!
I have Gesicki on my fantasy team...if he is able to play, not sure I should start him.
if there's no risk of further injury, might come down to pain tolerance.dang. Maybe he does go.
I have Gesicki on my fantasy team...if he is able to play, not sure I should start him.
if there's no risk of further injury, might come down to pain tolerance.
he might look like bambi out there, but i think he'd want to tough it out.
yeah.albert say yday was just a walk thru so probably not much to read into that given no field work
Yesterday was just a walkthrough, said he would have been limited if it was a regular practice.